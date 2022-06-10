A tale of self-discovery with friends, Feels Like Home on Lionsgate Play is well-packaged with true-to-life characters

Photo credit: Special arrangement

Director: Sahir Raza

Cast: Preet Kammani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Himika Bose, Inayat Sood



Writers: Parikshit Joshi, Chiranjeevi Bajpayee, Gauri Pandit, Sidhanta Mathur

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Rating: 3.5 stars

Feels Like Home review:

The brand new offering from Lionsgate Play, Feels Like Home, is a sweet, tender and sensitive drama about boys and their insecurities, quirks and vulnerabilities, and of course a high dose of fun and parties. From love, to loss, to friendships, to learning life lessons, to dealing with a house-help, to seeing your perspective grow! This show has it all, and a little too much of it – there is even a pet iguana named Godzilla!

Feels Like Home is helmed by Sahir Raza and created by Sidhanta Mathur, who co-wrote the series with Chiranjeevi Bajpai, Parikshit Joshi, Gauri Divyaa Pandit. The series stars Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Anshuman Malhotra, Mihir Ahuja, Inayat Sood and Himika Bose.

Preet Kammani as Lakshay, Vishu Kaushal as Avinash, Anshuman Malhotra as Sameer, and Mihir Ahuja as Akhil Gandhi, rent out a house and decide to live together for rest of their college years. They have their reasons for doing so, but slowly they form a bond of brotherhood, about caring for each other, fighting over petty issues, but working it out among themselves, which is something refreshing to watch! The series is optimistic and relatable.

Raised by a single mom, Lakshay is party animal and always ready for his next adventure, Sameer is serious about life as he needs to prove his father wrong. Avinash is spoilt little rich kid, who has no idea about life or any sense, and finally, an import from Ghana, Akhil, who wishes to be a cricketer but lacks the stamina.

Each episode brings up a different theme which is more of a nostaligia for people who have experienced this phase of life. The director has captured the balance between the madness of the early twenties, along with the introspective moments - all of which precisely defines growing up.

The writer establishes all the characters and their dynamics within the opening episode, and takes on delightful journey of self-discovery, first kiss, break-up and forming a humane bond with friends.

The series is quirky and addresses the real issues of boys, ranging from insecurities, fear, dreams, hopes and desires, without any profanity or over the top drama. It is prefect binge watch for a lazy weekend or afternoon. The characters are well-defined and easy to the eyes.