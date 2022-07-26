A Romantic Saga "Raah-e-Ishq" By Pavra Entertainment & RHSG Productions to hit the Silver Screen Soon!

July 25: A film that celebrates friendship, romance, and heartbreak is coming your way to make you dance, travel, laugh, and cry. Raah-e-ishq, a film by Pavra Entertainment in association with RHSG Productions, will be filming soon. The film stars Sushant Pujari and Rutuja Junnarkar in lead roles.

Dr. Pavra, who has been a renowned producer with multiple successful Gujarati movies, many of which have been shot at exotic locations abroad, is now taking a leap into Bollywood, marking his Bollywood debut as a film producer. Asif Silavat, a director with a vision to bring phenomenal aspects of cinema, is dedicated to working towards giving this film creative justice. Anshita Solanki, a writer who lives on the idea that storytelling is the closest you can get to relating to the audience, is striving to bring her instantly likeable characters to life with this film.

Sushant Pujari has an experience of more than two decades. In films like ABCD and Street Dancer in Bollywood and other regional films, Sushant Pujari is now introduced in the film as the leading man. Rutuja Junnarkar is one of the most gracious Lavni dancers, who is also being introduced in the film as the lead female character.

"It's been wonderful so far, doing Gujarati films, trying to contribute a little towards regional art. Now it's time we move to cater for a larger audience. I'm very excited to bring this film to you all." Said Dr. Pavra.

Dr. Pavra has been associated with several film projects before and is super excited to bring his first Bollywood venture to his viewers. The director-writer duo, Asif and Anshita, have worked with many talented artists on projects comprising mini-series, music videos, and talk shows.

It is a family-friendly movie where it can be watched by kids and grandparents. The trio - Dr. Pavra, Asif Silavat and Anshita Solanki is bringing this film to the cinema soon. The story revolves around a girl with whom you'll be able to relate instantly as she's just like you or someone you might know. As she travels and falls in love, you'll be immersed in her story to know more about their romance.

What's more exciting? Well, only the fact that this film has been announced by none other than one of our favourite choreographer turned director, Remo D'Souza. Sushant Pujari's long-time friend, Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo, also gave him good wishes and shared some kind words along with the teaser on his Instagram.

With his constant support for Sushant and Rutuja, Remo has been boosting their morale for their commencement in Bollywood. Moreover, Madhya Pradesh tourism has also been thoroughly supportive in the filming of this movie.

"We're passionate about cinema and bringing life to our characters. We are constantly trying to build and bring something new to the audience. Honestly, we're a little overwhelmed right now with the response we've received for the teaser. So, it's time to maintain these standards and share our vision with the world." Said the founders of RHSG Productions, Asif and Anshita.

It's not far that these shining stars, along with the director, writer & producer, will be presenting this beautiful film in cinemas.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.