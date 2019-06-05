A R Rahman wades into 'Hindi-imposition' debate with 'autonomy' tweet

Recently, music maestro A R Rahman took to his Twitter page and welcomed the changes made to the draft National Education Policy saying the alteration will enable students to choose any language they want to study. The legendary tweeted in Tamil, which roughly means, "Hindi is not compulsory in TN. The draft policy has been revised." However, on Tuesday, Rahman caught up in a controversy related to the autonomy in state matters.

He tweeted, "AUTONOMOUS | meaning in the Cambridge English Dictionary". Soon after that '#autonomousTamilNadu' started trending on Twitter and people supported Rahman, while there were others who even slammed him for it. It's very rare to see the Mozart of Madras indulging in a controversy as he is a shy person in reality.

Meanwhile, check out his tweet below:

AUTONOMOUS | meaning in the Cambridge English Dictionary https://t.co/DL8sYYJqgX — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 4, 2019

Moreover, according to the new version of the draft policy, "Students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or Grade 7, so long as they are able to still demonstrate proficiency in three languages (one language at the literature level) in their modular Board Examinations sometime during secondary school."

The change in the draft came after a huge outcry in Tamil Nadu where political parties accused the Centre of trying to impose Hindi on the state.

In the original Draft National Education Policy 2019, a three-language formula recommended the inclusion of English and Hindi besides mother tongue in the non-Hindi state, while the Hindi-speaking states were to include English and Indian language from other parts of India.

The draft policy had said multilingualism is a necessity of India as of much of the developed world and must be considered a boon and an opportunity for learning and expanding one's horizons rather than a burden.