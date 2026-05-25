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'He picked me up': Anoushka Shankar opens up about an uncomfortable fan encounter and past trauma

Anoushka Shankar opened up about an uncomfortable fan encounter where she was lifted without consent, saying the incident reminded her of past trauma and struggles with personal boundaries.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 25, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

'He picked me up': Anoushka Shankar opens up about an uncomfortable fan encounter and past trauma
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Anoushka Shankar recently talked about an uncomfortable fan encounter that reminded her of past trauma and struggles with personal boundaries. The Grammy-nominated musician shared that the incident left her reflecting on healing and emotional responses shaped by earlier experiences.

Fan lifted her without consent:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Posting to Instagram, Anoushka said that a fan physically lifted her during a post-show moment without really waiting for consent, which, yeah, caught her off guard. She explained that the guy asked something like if he could pick her up, but then he went ahead before she could answer, and suddenly she was suspended in the air, in this very tight bear hug from a stranger.

When she went back over it, she said the whole thing moved super fast, especially while she was greeting fans after the show. She admitted that at first she kind of laughed awkwardly, she told him to put her down, she even signed the poster and she kept smiling. But later, she realised the incident sat with her in a deeper way than she’d let herself admit right then.

Also read: Rupali Ganguly defends PM Narendra Modi after Dhruv Rathee’s viral post: ‘Don’t need a YouTuber as our spokesperson’

Incident reopened old wounds:

Anoushka said that while she thought the fan probably had no harmful intentions and was just overexcited, she still felt thrown off by how hard other people reacted to the whole thing compared with her own first response. A few days later, she kept thinking about it and realised that her earlier experiences with abuse kinda shaped how she responded, right there in the moment.

She also admitted that she didn’t really put herself first, like, not in terms of her own discomfort. Instead, she sort of leaned into trying to figure out what the other person might have meant. In her view, the incident dragged up shame, frustration and emotional confusion, even though she’d already spent years on personal healing and self-improvement.

Anoushka Shankar is the daughter of legendary musician Ravi Shankar and one of the leading global ambassadors of Indian classical music. Over the years, she has earned multiple Grammy nominations for her work blending Indian classical music with global genres like jazz, flamenco and electronic music.

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