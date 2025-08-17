'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

Election Commission press conference: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's allegations 'insult to Constitution'

BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day attendance policy or employees can...

MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more

How Neha Dhupia transformed herself post pregnancy, dropping 23 kg with consistency, not shortcuts

'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit

'Khela Hobe' Diwas: TMC leader beats, slaps, and punches teacher on football field; Students protest against 'Dadagiri' at the police station

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hosp

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

A look at net worth of 6 richest comedy stars in India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

Take a look at the net worth of India’s richest comedy stars, from Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh to Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek. Here’s how these top comedians and TV hosts built their fortune with humor, talent, and hard work.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 04:11 PM IST

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

TRENDING NOW

Comedy is one of the most loved forms of entertainment in India, and the artists who master it have built not just fame but also impressive fortunes. From stand-up stages to television shows and digital platforms, India’s comedians have captured hearts while securing their financial success. Here’s a look at six of the richest comedy stars in the country.

Kapil Sharma

Untitled-design-53

Kapil Sharma rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and later with Comedy Nights with Kapil. Today, his show The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most-watched on Indian television. His estimated net worth is around Rs 300 crore, making him the richest comedian in India.

Bharti Singh

Untitled-design-54

Bharti Singh is one of the most successful female comedians in India. With appearances in comedy shows, reality TV hosting, and YouTube content, Bharti’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 25-30 crore.

Sunil Grover

Untitled-design-55

Best known for his characters “Gutthi” and “Dr. Mashoor Gulati,” Sunil Grover is an actor and comedian who has successfully transitioned into films and web shows. His net worth is reported to be around Rs 21 crore.

Kiku Sharda

Untitled-design-56

Kiku Sharda is among India’s most loved comedians, known for his quick wit and the iconic line “Talk to my hand” on The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also acted in films and comedy shows, with a net worth estimated between Rs 33-40 crore.

Harsh Limbachiyaa

Untitled-design-57

Harsh Limbachiyaa is a comedian, writer, producer, and host. He has written for shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and created Khatra Khatra Khatra. Known for his humour and hosting style, he enjoys wide popularity in India. As of 2025, his net worth is about Rs 15-20 crore.

Krushna Abhishek

Untitled-design-58

Krushna Abhishek is loved for his comic timing and lively personality. He entertains fans with funny acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show and has also acted in films like Bol Bachchan, Entertainment and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3. Known for his luxury lifestyle, his net worth in 2025 is around Rs 40 crore.

ALSO READ: From Kapil Sharma, Apoorva Mukhija to Harsh Gujral: 5 stand-up comedians who turned actors

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa' with 'James Bond' lift, recording studio, large jacuzzi, home theatre
Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa'
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independence Day, WATCH
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independen
'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan
'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi
War 2 vs Coolie box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR FAIL to beat Rajinikanth, Thalaiva's movie earns Rs 150 crore, YRF Spy thriller opens at..
War 2 vs Coolie box office collection: Hrithik-NTR FAIL to beat Rajinikanth
From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE