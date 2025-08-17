Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

Take a look at the net worth of India’s richest comedy stars, from Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh to Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek. Here’s how these top comedians and TV hosts built their fortune with humor, talent, and hard work.

Comedy is one of the most loved forms of entertainment in India, and the artists who master it have built not just fame but also impressive fortunes. From stand-up stages to television shows and digital platforms, India’s comedians have captured hearts while securing their financial success. Here’s a look at six of the richest comedy stars in the country.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and later with Comedy Nights with Kapil. Today, his show The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most-watched on Indian television. His estimated net worth is around Rs 300 crore, making him the richest comedian in India.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is one of the most successful female comedians in India. With appearances in comedy shows, reality TV hosting, and YouTube content, Bharti’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 25-30 crore.

Sunil Grover

Best known for his characters “Gutthi” and “Dr. Mashoor Gulati,” Sunil Grover is an actor and comedian who has successfully transitioned into films and web shows. His net worth is reported to be around Rs 21 crore.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda is among India’s most loved comedians, known for his quick wit and the iconic line “Talk to my hand” on The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also acted in films and comedy shows, with a net worth estimated between Rs 33-40 crore.

Harsh Limbachiyaa

Harsh Limbachiyaa is a comedian, writer, producer, and host. He has written for shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and created Khatra Khatra Khatra. Known for his humour and hosting style, he enjoys wide popularity in India. As of 2025, his net worth is about Rs 15-20 crore.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek is loved for his comic timing and lively personality. He entertains fans with funny acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show and has also acted in films like Bol Bachchan, Entertainment and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3. Known for his luxury lifestyle, his net worth in 2025 is around Rs 40 crore.

