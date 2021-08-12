A journey from a common man to an actor- Sunny Kalra all set to amaze his fans with his upcoming web series

The nepotism debate has taken the Indian entertainment industry by storm. Actors that are new to the industry are often seen talking about their struggles. They complain of the lack of an easy way because they have no godfathers to back them.

The OTT boom in India ensures that an increasing number of aspiring actors get a chance to showcase their skills. However, it is still the most talented and hardworking ones that land roles in web series. The growing popularity of web series bears testimony to the hard work of these actors. It is just their hustle and skills that help them win a million hearts. One such actor is Sunny Kalra, who started with nothing but now is eagerly waiting for his upcoming web series. The web series featuring Sunny Kalra is expected to be launched on one of the OTT platforms by the end of the year.

Sunny is proud that he traversed this path solely based on his hard work and patience. He is one of the most loved TikTokers from India. He also enjoys an Instagram following of 594k followers. When asked about a virtue that keeps him grounded, he talks about patience. He fondly remembers his journey and comments that hard work came only later. Initially, it was just patience that helped him persevere. His Instagram bio also reads ‘Sabar’ which means patience. He says that only because he was patient, he was motivated to work hard even when the response from followers was slow in the beginning.

Sunny started his journey with zero followers. He built his strong digital presence from scratch and today he has a strong follower base to talk about. ‘Initially, I focused only on my content. My upbringing in a humble background had taught me that it is important to focus on your work and results will follow. That is what I did. I tried to create videos that would strike a chord with the audience. I knew the follower base would grow if I kept creating good content’, says Sunny while recalling his journey.

‘Sometimes I cannot believe that I am going to be an actor in a web series. Life has been very kind to me. I was ecstatic when I did brand collaborations with very talented and established people like Adnan Sami, Hardy Sandhu, Guru Randhawa, Adha, etc. I still remember how excited I’d be to meet these stars and still so nervous that my palms would be sweaty. My friends would motivate me saying that I was no less than a star. Well, god listened and I am thankful to be taking my first giant step.’ says the down-to-earth actor when asked how he feels about his achievements.

Sunny always believed in his storytelling skills. Rightly so. Those skills helped him engage and connect with such a huge audience. When talked about his future plans, he says that he is open to brand collaborations and other acting opportunities and hopes to be a better version of himself.

We wish Sunny lots of luck in his future endeavours.

- Brand desk content