A day after 'RRR' teaser release, fans gush over Ram Charan's fierce look

The makers of the much-awaited film 'RRR' Monday dropped the teaser of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Soon after the special glimpse of the film was unveiled, excited netizens trended the movie and the actors starring in it on social media. The internet was set on fire Monday, quite literally!

While Alia, Jr NTR fans rejoiced as their looks were unveiled, Mega Power Star Ram Charan's fans went berserk tweeting, retweeting and sharing the teaser of 'RRR' which featured his intense, sharp and fierce look in a police man's attire. With an intense focus on his eyes, Ram Charan sure took the internet by storm with his 'RRR' avatar.

The actor's eye with the reflection of the fire in the film's teaser, speaks volumes about the amount of effort, hard work and passion he has put into the film. Ram Charan has not just worked on his chiselled body to suit the role, he also went on to learn several skills like shooting etc. His moustache with a clean-shaven look too is sure to create a trend among netizens. The actor has definitely created a benchmark with his fierce acting in this film.

Take a look at some of Ram Charan's looks that fans are talking about here:

Meanwhile, talking about the teaser, it showed fierce battlefields, worried Alia, an angry duel, serious mode Ram Charan and what not. The build-up was aplenty and the fans are more hyped up than ever for the film's release.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The much-awaited magnum opus is all set to release on January 7, 2022.