90 crore were spent on a 6-minute sequence in this film, it eventually got edited out, became most expensive deleted scene ever

The deleted scene was from the 2006 Hollywood film Superman Returns and featured the DC superhero returning to explore the ruins of his home planet, Krypton.

Ever wondered about the movie scenes that never make it past the editing room? While many are trimmed due to pacing or creative decisions, some deletions come at an extraordinary cost. But what if one of those deleted scenes cost a fortune to make? That’s exactly what happened with the 2006 superhero film Superman Returns. A six-minute sequence, ultimately scrapped from the final cut, reportedly cost a staggering $10 million, i.e. around Rs 90 crore, to produce and became the most expensive deleted scene in Hollywood history.

Bryan Singer's Superman Returns arrived in theaters on June 28,, 2006, amid immense hype and high expectations. Starring Brandon Routh as the DC superhero, Kate Bosworth as his love interest Lois Lane, and Kevin Spacey as the villain Lex Luthor, the film was mounted on a massive $270 million budget. Despite earning favorable reviews, it underperformed at the box office and amassed $390 million.

The deleted scene was a silent, visually striking sequence in which Superman returns to explore the ruins of his home planet, Krypton. Featuring sweeping visuals and an atmospheric tone, the 6-minute sequence showcased elaborate sets and advanced CGI, for which the makers invested a whopping figure of $10 million. However, Warner Bros. ultimately decided to edit out the whole scene, deeming its dark mood inconsistent with the rest of the film.

The $10 million Krypton sequence eventually resurfaced as a special feature on digital platforms, giving fans a rare glimpse into what could have been a hauntingly beautiful addition to Superman Returns. As the Bradon Routh-starrer failed to live upto its box office expectations, Warner Bros. cancelled its sequel set to release in 2009.

