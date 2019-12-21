'83': Kapil Dev reacts to viral meme comparing him to Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is wildly known for his quirky sense of dressing up and his unabashed confidence with which he carries it.

The Padmaavat actor who is currently preparing to play legendary cricketing legend Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83 is gaining a lot of positive reviews for the perfection with which he is stepping into the shoes of the former Indian skipper.

But the roles were reversed a few months back when a picture of Kapil Dev went viral in which he was pictured wearing bright red colorful clothes. As soon as the picture was shared on social media platforms, everyone started comparing him to Ranveer who is known to have an out of the box sense of fashion.

The picture was shared by a Twitter user who said that Kapil Dev was probably preparing for Ranveer Singh's biopic.

As per recent reports, during a media interaction when Kapil Dev was asked about his reaction to the meme to which he said that he was fine with hilarious memes and that he laughed and enjoyed it when he came across it.

He further added that he positively took the memes and that his energy levels are also at par with Ranveer!

As for the film, 83 has finished its shooting and is currently in post-production. The film follows the journey of Kapil Dev as well as the Indian Cricket Team from the year 1983 when the country won the Cricket World Cup for the first time.

While Ranveer plays the lead role in the film, the Kabir Khan directorial also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika Padukone will essay the character of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife.