777 Charlie Twitter review: Rakshit Shetty's film impresses audience, fans say 'it's not a movie, it's an emotion'

777 Charlie Twitter review: 777 Charlie, which has generated a lot of curiosity all over the country, was finally released today, June 10, in cinemas in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Rakshit Shetty, the Kannada star and producer who is playing the lead role in the movie, has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in the movie and is also being appreciated for bringing a hear-touching story to the audience.

The lead character Dharma (played by Rakshit Shetty) has been inspired by Dharmayara character of the Mahabharata where Dharmaraya reaches heaven alone and a dog follows him. He ensures the dog goes to heaven. Likewise, in the movie, the dog takes Dharma to heaven.

Rakshit is known for his experiments in Kannada cinema and is hoping to make a pan-India debut with this film. The story of a dog is the main 'USP' of the movie.

Kannada cine-goers are appreciating the film team as expectations are that 777 Charlie will leave a mark at the national level after KGF: Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, some early reviews on Twitter for 777 Charlie will make you want to watch the movie in the theatres right away.

"#777Charlie A heart-warming movie.. About the bond between a Man and his dog.. A journey of self-discovery..Fantastic acting by @rakshitshetty Especially the emotional climax.. #777Charlie dog deserves an award for acting," wrote trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter.

"Such a heart touching movie!! #777Charlie #777CharlieIncinemas," tweeted a user. "It was extremely emotional, my eyes filled wid tears at some points. Beautifully portrayed the EMOTIONAL Bond b/w (dog emoji) & (man emoji) throughout d movie.BGM, Music songs was refreshing Loved it completely. A MUST WATCH Movie carries a good msg @777CharlieMovie #777Charlie #777charlieinCinemas," wrote another.

It was extremely Emotional,my eyes filled wid tears at some points.Beautifully portrayed the EMOTIONAL Bond b/w throughout d movie.BGM,Music songs was refreshing

Loved it completely.A MUST WATCH Movie carries a good msg@777CharlieMovie #777Charlie #777charlieinCinemas —(@rskthemonsters) June 9, 2022

#777Charlie [3.5/5] : A heart-warming movie.. About the bond between a Man and his dog..



A journey of self-discovery..



Fantastic acting by @rakshitshetty Especially the emotional climax.. #777Charlie dog deserves an award for acting.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 9, 2022

What a beautiful movie it is

Hats off to us acting RS and Charlie ua jus unbelievable

Don't miss this movie guys n please carry towel while going to watch it

#777CharlieInCinemas@rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @sangeethaSring @nobinpaul @ParamvahStudios @777CharlieMovie — Kalpesh Mahajanshetti (@kalpeshmahajn) June 9, 2022



Earlier, while talking to IANS, Rakshit Shetty stated that the audience will have a surreal experience in the movie. "This is a different genre than Baahubali and KGF series movies. They were larger than life movies. Even Pushpa is a commercial movie. 777 Charlie is closer to life. This is a movie which one can relate to in real life," Rakshit says.

"I had doubts on how it is going to work out at the national level. However, I know there are dog lovers throughout the country. We shot for 167 days and spent 3 years for the film. It is a very difficult job to do a dog's movie. Even our same team cannot do it again."

Rakshit says the Indian entertainment industry has got the market of the world at its disposal. It is not that every film has to be pan-India, if the script and content are rooted in soil, it can be projected to the whole world.

Talking about Charlie, the dog, he says, she (dog) has come into my life at the right time. The character of Dharma is introverted, which has similarities with my personal character.

"I am a quiet person, I don't socialise. Through the journey of 777 Charlie self-exploration has begun within me. Charlie, the dog has come as a divine entity. Innocence is as good as God himself. The audience will feel that she is a divine entity," he explained.