The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards, which were initially slated to take place on September 18, have been postponed to January 2024 due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

The 75th edition of the Emmy Awards was supposed to take place on September 18 this year. However, now the fans will have to wait longer to watch the prestigious awards, owing to the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood. Going by a report in USA Today, the ceremony annually hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will be taking place in January 2024 now. The exact date for Emmy Awards 2023 is yet to be announced. Apart from the award show, the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes have also led to a halt in the production of several movies and TV shows in Hollywood.

Initially started by the writers, the actors' decision to join them earlier this month has escalated the crisis. This is the first time in over 60 years that the actors and writers from Hollywood have gone on strike together. The union representing more than 1,60,000 actors and performers is seeking an increase in the base pay and residuals. It further wants measures against the unregulated use of artificial intelligence in the film industry.

The postponement of the 75th Emmy Awards is not a surprise, keeping in view the level of disruption caused by the actor's and writer's strike. The Daytime Emmy Awards were originally scheduled to take place on June 16 in Los Angeles, but got pushed to May because of the strike. Now, the primetime Emmys have also followed suit.

The nomination list for Emmy 2023

The Television Academy announced the Emmy nominations on July 12, just before the beginning of the actors' and writers' strike. The television series Succession bagged the most number of nominations for the 2023 Emmys, at 27. Succession was followed by The Last Of Us with 24 nominations. The list also included The White Lotus with 23 nominations, Ted Lasso with 22 nominations, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 14 nominations, The Bear with 13 nominations, and Beef with 13 nominations.

