72nd National Film Awards: When and where to watch ceremony featuring Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will begin at 4 pm on Tuesday, September 22. It will be streamed live on PIB India and Doordashan YouTube channels. Several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Randeep Hooda, Dhanush, and Yami Gautam have reached Gujarat to receive their honours.

The 72nd National Film Awards are being held out of Delhi for the first time in its 72-year history. The prestigious ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 22, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, against the backdrop of Statue of Unity. Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue, depicting Indian independence activist and first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards in around 92 categories.

When and where to watch the 72nd National Film Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will begin at 4 pm on Tuesday. It will be streamed live on the PIB India and Doordashan YouTube channels. Several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Randeep Hooda, Dhanush, and Yami Gautam have reached Gujarat to receive their honours. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has announced that the National Awards ceremony will be held in different tourist places across India each year.

Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam won major acting honours at 72nd National Film Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards recognised Indian films released in 2024. Article 370 was named the Best Feature Film and its lead star Yami Gautam the Best Actress. Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will share the Best Actor prize for their roles in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda will receive the Best Debut Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Kalki 2898 AD, Captain Miller, and Amaran were the major winners at 72nd National Film Awards

Telugu science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, will receive the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Tamil film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, has been named the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. Rajkumar Periasamy will be awarded Best Director for the Tamil biographical war film Amaran.

Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Legendary actor Anant Nag will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024, India's highest cinematic honour. From defining parallel cinema classics to becoming a pillar of Sandalwood and television royalty, his incredible journey spans over 300 films. He is only the second Kannada actor to receive this ultimate national treasure status after Dr. Rajkumar, who was conferred the award in 1995.

READ | How Angh qualifed for 99th Academy Awards despite losing out to Gondhal as India's official entry for Oscars 2027