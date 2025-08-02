Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

71st National Film Awards: Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh wins Best Arts/Culture Film for Timeless Tamil Nadu

At the 71st National Film Awards, filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh received Best Arts/Culture Film for 'Timeless Tamil Nadu', a documentary that explores the state's cultural and historical experience.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

71st National Film Awards: Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh wins Best Arts/Culture Film for Timeless Tamil Nadu

Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh was recently honoured at the 71st National Film Awards for the documentary titled Timeless Tamil Nadu in the Best Arts/Culture Film category. The Timeless Tamil Nadu follows the journey of renowned traveller Alex Outhwaite as she explores the state's tourism and various cultural experiences. The show aims to highlight the diversity and richness of Tamil Nadu's culture, history, and natural beauty to a global audience. 

Kamakhya Narayan Singh is recognised for creating thought-provoking narratives while using cinematic tools for social change. Back in 2022, he won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for '’Justice delayed but delivered’.

Singh started his career in television, directing TV series including 10 Days South Africa, 'Quest and the music television show 'Music Ka Tadka'’  before moving into filmmaking. His films have often addressed sensitive societal themes, with '’Bhor’' exploring issues faced by a particular community. With 'Justice delayed but delivered’, he showcases the after-effects of social issues. He directed #Article35A, a short film exploring the complexities of Article 35A of the Indian Constitution. In All I Want For Christmas, he explored the story of a Ukrainian mother and daughter that carries a strong humanistic message. 

The 71st National Film Awards recognised artists for their achievements in categories ranging from acting and direction to music and production. Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Dr. L Murugan receive the final jury report. A press briefing took place at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where the jury members publicly revealed the names of the winners across all categories. This year, Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor for Jawan; he shared it with Vikrant Massey, who received it for 12th Fail. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, while Kathal was honoured as the Best Film in Hindi.


 

 

