71st National Film Awards announced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail wins Best Film, Vikrant Massey named Best Actor

12th Fail has offered a glimpse inside what goes into UPSC preparation, and was released in theatres on 27 October 2023.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 07:50 PM IST

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced for the best in cinema from 2023. Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail has won the National Award for Best Feature Film. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan received the National Award for Best Actor in Jawan, along with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. This is the first National award for both actors. 

National Award for Best Film

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail wins National Award for Best Feature Film. '12th Fail' is a biographical drama based on the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who failed in all subjects except for Hindi in the 12th standard. However, he managed to crack the UPSC civil services exam in his last attempt to become an IPS officer. The movie stars Massey as Manoj Sharma and features Medha Shankar as the latter’s wife, IRS Shraddha Joshi.

12th Fail has offered a glimpse inside what goes into UPSC preparation, turning the spotlight on the thousands of candidates who embark on the gruelling journey each year. The film was released in theatres on 27 October 2023. 12th Fail also featured Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in supporting roles. It is available on JioHotstar for online streaming.

READ | 71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

