Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Muhammad Yunus' daughter funding secession of India to create 'Greater Bangladesh'? Is Turkey behind Saltanat-e-Bangla?

71st National Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji wins her first National Film Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway

Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan, shares it with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Can AB de Villiers replicate Yuvraj Singh's feat and conquer Pakistan in WCL 2025 final?

Delhi News: Traffic movement on this key flyover to be suspended for 30 days from...; police issue advisory

71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours

IND vs ENG: Why England players are wearing white headbands on Day 2 of Oval Test? Know the real reason

How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors of India? It may cause loss of ...

Meet woman, 3.5 feet tall IAS officer who was once made fun of, later graduated from DU, cracked UPSC exam on her first attempt, she is...

'The Simpsons' predicted a US president’s death in August 2025? Viral video sparks fear

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Muhammad Yunus' daughter funding secession of India to create 'Greater Bangladesh'? Is Turkey behind Saltanat-e-Bangla?

Md Yunus' daughter funding secession of India to create 'Greater Bangladesh?

71st National Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji wins her first National Film Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway

71st National Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji wins her first National Film Award

Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan, shares it with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

71st National Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji wins her first National Film Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway

Rani Mukerji has bagged the Best Actress in a leading role for her stirring performance in the 2023 film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

71st National Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji wins her first National Film Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway

TRENDING NOW

Rani Mukerji has bagged the Best Actress in a leading role for her stirring performance in the 2023 film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'
    Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan reveals premiere date in first teaser
    Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018, shares screenshot: ‘Filter not enough to...'
    Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018
    US Tariff on India: Did Donald Trump tilt to Pakistan for personal reasons, financial benefits for family?
    US Tariff on India: Did Donald Trump tilt to Pakistan for personal reasons?
    IND vs ENG: Big blow to Ben Stokes-led England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test after..., his name is...
    IND vs ENG: Big blow to England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test due to...
    US President Donald Trump takes BIG action against Brazil, imposes tariff of...
    Donald Trump takes BIG action against Brazil, imposes tariff of...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
    Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
    From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
    Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
    Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
    Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
    Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
    Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
    From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
    From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE