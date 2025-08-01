Twitter
71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has won Best Film. Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Film Award for Best Actor for Jawan, jointly with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji takes home the Best Actress trophy.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 06:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Thursday, August 1. The awards will honour the best films, best performances, and cinematic achievements from the Indian films certified by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The list of winners was announced by the jury panel in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. Ashutosh Gowariker served as the Chairperson of the Jury for the Feature Films section.

Here's the list of winners in the Feature Films section of the 71st National Film Awards 2025

Best Feature Film – 12th Fail

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway

Best Director – Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story

Best Supporting Actress – Urvashi for Ullozhukku (Malayalam) and Janki Bodiwala for Vash (Gujarati)

Best Supporting Actor – Vijayaraghavan for Pookkaalam (Malayalam) and MS Bhaskar for Parking (Tamil)

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara

Best Debut Film - Aatmapamphlet

Best Telugu Film – Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film – Parking

Best Punjabi Film – Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film – Pushkara

Best Malayalam Film – Ullozhukku

Best Marathi Film – Shyamchi Aai

Best Kannada Film – Kandeelu - The Ray of Hope

Best Hindi Film – Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Best Gujarati Film - Vash

Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic) - Hanu-Man (Telugu)

Best Feature Film in Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - Sam Bahadur (Hindi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Hindi)

Best Action Direction – Hanu-Man (Telugu)

Best Choreography – Vaibhavi Merchant for Dhindhora Baje Re, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Hindi)

Best Lyrics – Kasarla Shyam for Balagam (Telugu)

Best Music Director (Songs) - GV Prakash Kumar for Vaathi (Tamil)

Best Music Director (Background Score) - Harshvardhan Rameshwar for Animal (Hindi)

Best Makeup – Shrikant Desai for Sam Bahadur (Hindi)

Best Costume Designer - Sam Bahadur (Hindi)

Best Production Design –2018 (Malayalam)

Best Editing – Pookkaalam (Malayalam)

Best Sound Design – Animal (Hindi)

Best Screenplay – Baby (Telugu) and Parking (Tamil)

Best Dialogues – Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Hindi)

Best Cinematography – The Kerala Story (Hindi)

Best Male Playback Singer – PVN S Rohit for Premisthunna, Baby (Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao for Chaleya, Jawan (Hindi)

Special Mention - Animal (Re-recording Mixer)

The 71st National Film Awards were also announced in two other categories, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema.

