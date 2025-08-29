Add DNA as a Preferred Source
7 underrated K-Dramas you can watch on YouTube, from Kingmaker to Tomorrow With You

Manoj Jarange Patil Mumbai Morcha: Traffic advisory issued ahead of protest day 1, THESE key roads closed, diverted, here’s all we know

Mikkhail Vaswani hosts 2025 ICC Annual Conference in Singapore

National Sports Day 2025: 5 Bollywood stars who shine beyond acting with their love for sports

Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: Inside South India's richest star's jaw-dropping net worth that outshines Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US acting as world's tough guy against…’

Viral video: Salman Khan dances his heart out with family during Ganpati Visarjan, bhaijaan's love for his niece, nephew wins netizens

Polish Air Force F-16 crashes during air show rehearsals, video shows aircraft falling 90 degree, later exploding in massive fireball; pilot dead

Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'

Two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, several families trapped, rescue operation underway

7 underrated K-Dramas you can watch on YouTube, from Kingmaker to Tomorrow With You

Discover 7 underrated K-dramas you can watch for free on YouTube. From historical fantasy Kingmaker to thrillers like Tell Me What You Saw and heartfelt romances like Tomorrow With You, these hidden gems offer gripping stories, diverse genres, and binge-worthy entertainment.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

7 underrated K-Dramas you can watch on YouTube, from Kingmaker to Tomorrow With You
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

K-dramas have taken the world by storm with their gripping storylines, emotional depth, and memorable characters. While popular titles like Crash Landing on You or Goblin often steal the spotlight, many hidden gems are waiting to be discovered. The best part? Several of these underrated dramas are available to stream for free on YouTube. Here’s a list of seven must-watch series that deserve a spot on your binge list.

Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T104954-824

A captivating historical fantasy set in the Joseon dynasty, this drama follows a fortune teller and a princess who join forces to shape the future of the kingdom. It’s a mix of politics, betrayal, and mystical powers.

Tell Me What You Saw

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T105233-630

For thriller fans, this drama is a treat. It tells the story of a genius profiler and a rookie detective with a photographic memory as they hunt down a brutal serial killer. Suspenseful and intense, it will keep you hooked.

Tomorrow With You

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T105412-918

This romance with a sci-fi twist revolves around a time-travelling CEO who foresees tragedy in his future. To escape it, he marries a photographer, only to realise love is more complicated than destiny.

When My Love Blooms

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T105514-399

A soulful romance about second chances, this drama reunites two former lovers years later. Beautifully shot and deeply emotional, it explores how love can evolve with time.

My Beautiful Bride

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T105739-377

Dark, intense, and full of action, this drama follows a quiet banker who dives into the criminal underworld to rescue his missing fiancée. It’s a gripping story of obsession and devotion.

Big Forest

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T110042-080

This black comedy brings humour and heart in equal measure. It follows a washed-up celebrity and a struggling father as they navigate everyday life in Seoul’s Daerim-dong.

Two Women’s Room

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T110152-067

A melodramatic revenge saga, this drama showcases betrayal, power, and survival as one woman’s life is stolen by another. Packed with twists, it’s perfect for fans of intense storytelling.

If you’re looking to explore K-dramas beyond the mainstream, these seven underrated titles are a great place to start. With diverse genres and compelling plots, they prove that some of the best stories are just waiting to be discovered, completely free on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Kim Sejeong, Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Hye Sun, know 6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
