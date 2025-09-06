Add DNA as a Preferred Source
7 real-life K-drama scandals that shocked fans worldwide: Burning Sun to Yoo Ah-in case

From the Burning Sun scandal to Yoo Ah-in’s drug case, several real-life controversies have rocked the Korean drama industry. These shocking incidents involving stars like Kim Hyun-joong, Lee Sun-kyun, and Ji Soo revealed the darker side of K-entertainment beyond the glamorous screen.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

7 real-life K-drama scandals that shocked fans worldwide: Burning Sun to Yoo Ah-in case
The glittering world of K-dramas often portrays love, success, and picture-perfect lives, but behind the screen, reality has sometimes been far from glamorous. Over the years, the Korean entertainment industry has faced several scandals that not only shocked fans worldwide but also reshaped the industry’s image. Here are seven real-life K-drama scandals that made headlines.

Burning Sun Scandal (Seungri, BIGBANG)

Perhaps one of the biggest controversies, the Burning Sun scandal in 2019 exposed alleged drug distribution, prostitution, and police collusion linked to a nightclub associated with Seungri of BIGBANG. It led to widespread criticism of the entertainment industry’s darker side.

Kim Hyun-joong’s assault allegations

The Boys Over Flowers star was accused of physical assault by his former girlfriend. Though the legal battle was complicated, it tarnished his image and left fans divided.

Yoo Ah-in’s drug investigation

In 2023, acclaimed actor Yoo Ah-in faced investigations for alleged illegal drug use, including propofol and marijuana, shocking fans who admired his serious acting credentials.

Jang Ja-yeon’s tragic case

The actress, known for Boys Over Flowers, left behind a note alleging sexual exploitation and abuse by powerful figures in the industry before her tragic passing in 2009. The case continues to symbolise the call for reforms in entertainment.

Park Yoochun’s drug and assault scandals

Former JYJ member and K-drama actor Park Yoochun faced multiple controversies, from drug-related charges to sexual assault allegations, leading to his career downfall.

Lee Sun-kyun’s drug use case

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun was investigated in 2023 for alleged drug use. His sudden passing later shocked the nation, highlighting mental health struggles in the industry.

Bullying allegations against K-drama stars

Several popular actors, including Ji Soo (River Where the Moon Rises), faced school bullying allegations, leading to public apologies, role removals, and even lawsuits.

These scandals serve as stark reminders that the Korean entertainment world, despite its glamour, is vulnerable to dark realities. They’ve sparked debates on mental health, industry pressure, and the urgent need for reforms.

