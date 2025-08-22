7 must-watch war movies before Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan

Before Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan hits screens, revisit Bollywood’s iconic war films like Border, Kesari, Shershaah, and Uri. These movies celebrate the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers across history.

Bollywood has a long history of bringing real-life wars and heroic tales of the Indian Armed Forces to the big screen. Now, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Battle Of Galwan, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley Clash. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by the novel India’s Most Fearless 3, the movie will showcase the bravery of Indian soldiers. Ahead of its release, here are the top 7 iconic Bollywood war films you can stream to relive India’s most historic battles.

Kesari (2019)





Starring Akshay Kumar, Kesari depicts the courage of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against thousands of Afghan invaders in 1897. It remains one of Bollywood’s most powerful war movies.

Border (1997)





One of the most loved war films, Border showcases the defense of Longewala post during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Its patriotic songs and emotional storytelling made it a cult classic.

LOC: Kargil (2003)





J.P. Dutta’s LOC: Kargil focuses on the stories of Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War. The film honors the sacrifices and valor of the troops who fought in extreme conditions.

Lakshya (2004)





Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya not only highlights the Kargil War but also tells the inspiring journey of an aimless young man, played by Hrithik Roshan, who transforms into a brave soldier.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)





Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, narrates India’s 2016 surgical strikes on terrorist camps. With the iconic “How’s the Josh?” dialogue, it became a blockbuster.

Shershaah (2021)





Shershaah channels the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra’s performance and the film’s emotional depth made it one of the most acclaimed war films in recent years.

Haqeeqat (1964)





Directed by Chetan Anand, Haqeeqat portrays Indian soldiers fighting bravely during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. It remains a classic tribute to unsung heroes.



