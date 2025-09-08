Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

7 must-watch Bollywood films on disability: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black to Anurag Basu’s Barfi

Let's explore 7 impactful Bollywood films on disability, from emotional narratives to inspiring journeys. They have given us some well-made films that not only entertain but also challenge stereotypes and create awareness about specially abled people.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 02:06 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

7 must-watch Bollywood films on disability: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black to Anurag Basu’s Barfi
Bollywood has often used cinema as a medium to highlight the struggles and triumphs of individuals living with disabilities. Among its finest storytellers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali stands tall as a maestro in the same league as Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt visionaries, who not only shaped Indian cinema but also carried its artistry to the global stage. With films like Black and Guzaarish, Bhansali has shown how cinema can be both visually majestic and emotionally transformative. On the other hand, Aamir Khan, long celebrated as an actor, surprised the world with his sensitive and pathbreaking directorial debut Taare Zameen Par, proving that he is as much a visionary behind the camera as he is in front of it. From emotional narratives to inspiring journeys, Bollywood has given us some well-made films that not only entertain but also challenge stereotypes and create awareness about specially abled people. Here are seven such impactful films:

Black (2005)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Black tells the story of a deaf and blind girl, Michelle McNally, and her relationship with her teacher, played by Amitabh Bachchan. With stellar performances by Rani Mukerji and Bachchan, the film is a powerful portrayal of resilience and learning against all odds.

Guzaarish (2010)

Another Bhansali masterpiece, Guzaarish stars Hrithik Roshan as a magician-turned-radio jockey living with quadriplegia. The film bravely delves into the sensitive subject of euthanasia and explores what it means to live a life of dignity.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Aamir Khan’s directorial debut revolutionised the way Bollywood looked at learning disabilities. Featuring Darsheel Safary as a dyslexic child struggling in a rigid education system, the film struck a chord with millions and encouraged greater empathy towards children with special needs.

ALSO READ: Not Aamir Khan, this actor was first choice for Taare Zameen Par, superstar 'didn't allow' director to meet him because…, his name is...

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Kalki Koechlin delivers a career-defining performance as a young woman with cerebral palsy navigating love, sexuality, and self-acceptance. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is celebrated for breaking stereotypes and portraying disability with sensitivity and honesty.

Barfi! (2012)

Ranbir Kapoor plays a mute and deaf man in Anurag Basu’s Barfi!, a heartwarming tale of love, acceptance, and life’s imperfections. Priyanka Chopra’s role as an autistic girl adds another layer of depth, making the film a touching ode to unconventional relationships.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra says Barfi director Anurag Basu doubted if she could play Jhilmil: ‘Asked me to hurl expletives…'

My Name Is Khan (2010)

Karan Johar’s blockbuster features Shah Rukh Khan as Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger’s syndrome, on a journey across America to meet the President. The film combines a personal story of resilience with broader themes of identity, love, and acceptance.

Iqbal (2005)

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Iqbal tells the inspiring story of a deaf and mute boy who dreams of becoming a cricketer. Shreyas Talpade’s moving performance and the film’s uplifting narrative remind us that passion and perseverance can break even the most rigid barriers.

