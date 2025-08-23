Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more

On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane mudde...'

US President Donald Trump repeats claims of preventing India-Pakistan 'nuclear war', this time wearing a...

Govt raises registration renewable fee for 29-years or more vehicles, know charges

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Launching India’s Future in Space Innovation

Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty to stray dogs, protestors demand...

KKR's star batter Rinku Singh opens up about his love story with politician Priya Saroj: 'She liked my...'

Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, sch

On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

On National Space Day, ISRO chief's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more

From IU and D.O. to Suzy and V, these 7 K-pop idols broke stereotypes to become acclaimed actors. Discover how these stars transitioned from the stage to the screen with award-worthy performances.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The worlds of K-pop and K-drama often intersect, with many idols venturing into acting. While some struggle to shed the “idol actor” label, a few have truly broken the mould and gained recognition as acclaimed performers. Here are seven K-pop idols who successfully leapt from stage to screen.

IU (Lee Ji-eun)

Untitled-design-8

From her powerful vocals to her emotional acting, IU has won hearts both as a singer and actress. Her roles in My Mister and Hotel Del Luna earned critical praise, showcasing her depth and versatility.

D.O. (Do Kyung-soo) - EXO

Untitled-design-13

Known for his soulful voice, D.O. impressed audiences with his natural acting skills in films like My Annoying Brother and Swing Kids, as well as dramas like It’s Okay, That’s Love. His performances proved his credibility as a serious actor.

Suzy (Bae Suzy)

Untitled-design-7

Nicknamed the “Nation’s First Love,” Suzy transitioned from idol life to acting with grace. She has headlined popular dramas such as While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up, gaining praise for her charming yet impactful screen presence.

Cha Eun-woo - ASTRO

Untitled-design-9

Cha Eun-woo, with his striking visuals and growing acting range, became a fan favourite in True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty. His ability to carry lead roles has cemented his place as a rising actor.

Rowoon - SF9

Untitled-design-10

Rowoon has consistently impressed with heartfelt performances in dramas like Extraordinary You and The King’s Affection. His emotional acting and natural charm helped him gain recognition as more than just an idol.

V (Kim Taehyung) - BTS

Untitled-design-11

V, although primarily known for his global success with BTS, showcased his acting talent in the historical drama Hwarang. His charisma and screen presence left fans eager for his future acting projects.

Im Si-wan - ZE:A

Untitled-design-12

Si-wan has earned acclaim for both dramas and films, with standout roles in Misaeng and The Attorney. His ability to portray nuanced characters has made him one of the most respected idol-actors.

ALSO READ: From Hyun Bin to Lee Jong-suk: Top 5 South Korean actors who started their own talent agencies

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers
Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers
Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things to know
Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things t
OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...
OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu finds her Ahem, gets married to Varunn Jain, shares photo with emotional note: 'We were two friends, now..'
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu gets married to Varunn Jain
Indian Railways BIG update: 380 special trains to be operated ahead of Ganpati Puja, check stoppages, schedules
Indian Railways BIG update: 380 special trains to be operated ahead of Ganpati..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE