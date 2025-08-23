7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
ENTERTAINMENT
From IU and D.O. to Suzy and V, these 7 K-pop idols broke stereotypes to become acclaimed actors. Discover how these stars transitioned from the stage to the screen with award-worthy performances.
The worlds of K-pop and K-drama often intersect, with many idols venturing into acting. While some struggle to shed the “idol actor” label, a few have truly broken the mould and gained recognition as acclaimed performers. Here are seven K-pop idols who successfully leapt from stage to screen.
From her powerful vocals to her emotional acting, IU has won hearts both as a singer and actress. Her roles in My Mister and Hotel Del Luna earned critical praise, showcasing her depth and versatility.
Known for his soulful voice, D.O. impressed audiences with his natural acting skills in films like My Annoying Brother and Swing Kids, as well as dramas like It’s Okay, That’s Love. His performances proved his credibility as a serious actor.
Nicknamed the “Nation’s First Love,” Suzy transitioned from idol life to acting with grace. She has headlined popular dramas such as While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up, gaining praise for her charming yet impactful screen presence.
Cha Eun-woo, with his striking visuals and growing acting range, became a fan favourite in True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty. His ability to carry lead roles has cemented his place as a rising actor.
Rowoon has consistently impressed with heartfelt performances in dramas like Extraordinary You and The King’s Affection. His emotional acting and natural charm helped him gain recognition as more than just an idol.
V, although primarily known for his global success with BTS, showcased his acting talent in the historical drama Hwarang. His charisma and screen presence left fans eager for his future acting projects.
Si-wan has earned acclaim for both dramas and films, with standout roles in Misaeng and The Attorney. His ability to portray nuanced characters has made him one of the most respected idol-actors.
