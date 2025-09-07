Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

From Hungama 2 to Bunty Aur Babli 2: 7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic

From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people

SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Amaran, Manjummel Boys named Best Film; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sai Pallavi, Anurag Kashyap win acting honours

Radhika Apte turns 40: Know about her morning coriander-cumin detox drink for a fit and toned body

'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsession, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo

'Destroyed false male egos': Pune student’s dance on three-song remix cecomes internet sensation, WATCH viral video

7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes

This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic, earned Rs...

Three, including a child, killed as Russia strikes multiple cities in Ukraine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

From Hungama 2 to Bunty Aur Babli 2: 7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic

7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic

From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people

5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes

These seven lines jumped from cinema to everyday chat and then exploded online, from patriotic anthems to savage put-downs, each dialogue found a new life as a meme because it’s punchy, perfectly timed and endlessly reusable.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 04:44 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    How's the josh? High, Sir!

    Untitled-design-1From Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Vicky Kaushal’s rallying cry became shorthand for high energy and patriotic hype; used in events, sports and memes to signal peak enthusiasm.

    Dosti mein no sorry, no thank you

    Untitled-design-2Salman Khan’s famous line from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) set a playful rule for true friendship; online it’s used whenever people want to celebrate casual, no-strings camaraderie.

    Beta, tumse na ho payega

    Untitled-design-3A cold, dismissive put-down from Gangs of Wasseypur that meme culture adopted as the perfect reaction clip to call out someone who’s out of their depth.

    ALSO READ: From Hungama 2 to Bunty Aur Babli 2: 7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic

    Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain

    Untitled-design-4Shah Rukh Khan’s offhand line in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) is now used ironically in memes to shrug off tiny awkward moments or blunders.

    Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di… uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta

    Untitled-design-5Salman Khan’s macho one-liner from Wanted (2009) became meme shorthand for over-the-top determination, often used humorously when someone insists they’ll see something through no matter what.

    Tension lene ka nahi, sirf dene ka

    Untitled-design-6From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), this playful advice to shrug off stress is used in memes and reactions whenever someone needs a lighthearted reminder to not overthink.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol: 5 iconic on-screen pairs fans hope to see again

    Mogambo khush hua

    Untitled-design-7Amrish Puri’s chilling line as Mogambo in Mr. India (1987) remains a go-to meme for villainous approval or dramatic satisfaction, often used with irony when something small goes the 'villain's' way.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni
    Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni
    Inspector Zende movie review: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh's cat and mouse chase is perfect homage to Mumbai Police, taut entertainer balances comedy and thrill well
    Inspector Zende review: Manoj Bajpayee pays perfect homage to Mumbai police
    After IAS Ria Dabi-IPS Manish Kumar, meet power couple IFS officers Apala Mishra and Abhishek Bakolia, who tied knot in...
    Meet power couple IFS officers Apala Mishra and Abhishek Bakolia...
    Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being able to spend time with kids Abhishek, Shweta; reveals how he took out time for them: 'I decided that I will not...'
    Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being able to spend time with kids Abhishek, Shweta
    TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case
    TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE