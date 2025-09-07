7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes

Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan
ENTERTAINMENT
These seven lines jumped from cinema to everyday chat and then exploded online, from patriotic anthems to savage put-downs, each dialogue found a new life as a meme because it’s punchy, perfectly timed and endlessly reusable.
From Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Vicky Kaushal’s rallying cry became shorthand for high energy and patriotic hype; used in events, sports and memes to signal peak enthusiasm.
Salman Khan’s famous line from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) set a playful rule for true friendship; online it’s used whenever people want to celebrate casual, no-strings camaraderie.
A cold, dismissive put-down from Gangs of Wasseypur that meme culture adopted as the perfect reaction clip to call out someone who’s out of their depth.
Shah Rukh Khan’s offhand line in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) is now used ironically in memes to shrug off tiny awkward moments or blunders.
Salman Khan’s macho one-liner from Wanted (2009) became meme shorthand for over-the-top determination, often used humorously when someone insists they’ll see something through no matter what.
From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), this playful advice to shrug off stress is used in memes and reactions whenever someone needs a lighthearted reminder to not overthink.
Amrish Puri’s chilling line as Mogambo in Mr. India (1987) remains a go-to meme for villainous approval or dramatic satisfaction, often used with irony when something small goes the 'villain's' way.