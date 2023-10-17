Headlines

69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar

The presentation ceremony of 69th National Film Awards will take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on October 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on August 24 this year. On October 17, Tuesday, the presentation ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi where President Droupadi Murmu will confer the honours to the awardees. Multiple film personalities have landed in Delhi for the ceremony.

On Monday, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, and MM Keeravani were spotted at the Delhi airport, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta were spotted at the private Kalina airport on Tuesday morning as they jetted off to the national capital for the National Film Awards presentation ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 PM onwards and telecast and streamed live on DD National and its YouTube channel. The social media handles of Doordarshan National put out a poster with the caption, "#Celebrate talent and excellence at the 69th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Join us live on #DDNational, Tuesday, October 17th, at 1:30 PM."

Here is the list of winners for the few major categories at the 69th National Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Rocketry
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Special Jury Award: Shershaah

The 69th National Film Awards are being presented for the Indian films that received their certification from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) in 2021.

