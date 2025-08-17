Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks
After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects
Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...
Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...
6 superhit Bollywood movies that War 2 star Hrithik Roshan said NO to: From Lagaan to 3 idiots
Meet woman, UPSC CSE 2024 topper, who left CA, later became IAS officer to fulfill father's dream, her marksheet goes viral, she is...
THIS multirole fighter jet has wreaked havoc from Iraq, Syria to Libya, is giving tough competition to Rafale, it is developed by..., its name is...
Are these 4 veggies really protein powerhouses? Rakul Preet thinks so, but nutritionist says…
BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital
BTS reunites for first live from the beach after military discharge; Namjoon says he 'misses his wife'
ENTERTAINMENT
Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood’s Greek God, is known for his talent and selective film choices. Yet, he turned down several roles that later became iconic hits like Lagaan and 3 Idiots. These surprising rejections show how even top stars sometimes miss out on films that make history.
Hrithik Roshan, fondly known as Bollywood’s Greek God, is celebrated for his powerful performances, unmatched dance moves, and carefully chosen projects. Yet, even he has let go of roles that later turned into landmark blockbusters. These surprising rejections continue to intrigue fans, as the films went on to create history.
Ashutosh Gowariker first approached Hrithik for Swades. He declined, and the role went to Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered one of his most acclaimed performances. The film is now considered a classic.
Reportedly, Hrithik was considered for this magnum opus but chose not to do it, fearing typecasting in back-to-back period films after Jodhaa Akbar. Prabhas took the role and became a pan-India superstar.
Farhan Akhtar originally wanted Hrithik for the role of Sameer. He turned it down, and Aamir Khan stepped in, giving one of his most loved performances. Hrithik later admitted he regretted passing on it.
Hrithik was offered the role of Karan, later played by Siddharth. Due to scheduling issues, he couldn’t take it up. The film went on to become a cult hit that inspired an entire generation.
Ashutosh Gowariker also considered Hrithik for Lagaan. After he rejected it, Aamir Khan stepped in and turned the film into a global sensation, even earning an Oscar nomination.
Hrithik was offered the role of Rancho, but he declined. Aamir Khan accepted it, and 3 Idiots became one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history. Hrithik later praised Aamir for making it iconic.
These missed opportunities prove that even the biggest stars sometimes pass on scripts that later redefine cinema. Hrithik Roshan may have rejected these films, but his career still shines bright with unforgettable performances in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Jodhaa Akbar, War, and now War 2.
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan sell their three apartments in Mumbai for Rs...