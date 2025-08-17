6 superhit Bollywood movies that War 2 star Hrithik Roshan said NO to: From Lagaan to 3 idiots

Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood’s Greek God, is known for his talent and selective film choices. Yet, he turned down several roles that later became iconic hits like Lagaan and 3 Idiots. These surprising rejections show how even top stars sometimes miss out on films that make history.

Hrithik Roshan, fondly known as Bollywood’s Greek God, is celebrated for his powerful performances, unmatched dance moves, and carefully chosen projects. Yet, even he has let go of roles that later turned into landmark blockbusters. These surprising rejections continue to intrigue fans, as the films went on to create history.

Swades (2004)

Ashutosh Gowariker first approached Hrithik for Swades. He declined, and the role went to Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered one of his most acclaimed performances. The film is now considered a classic.

Baahubali (2015-2017)

Reportedly, Hrithik was considered for this magnum opus but chose not to do it, fearing typecasting in back-to-back period films after Jodhaa Akbar. Prabhas took the role and became a pan-India superstar.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Farhan Akhtar originally wanted Hrithik for the role of Sameer. He turned it down, and Aamir Khan stepped in, giving one of his most loved performances. Hrithik later admitted he regretted passing on it.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Hrithik was offered the role of Karan, later played by Siddharth. Due to scheduling issues, he couldn’t take it up. The film went on to become a cult hit that inspired an entire generation.

Lagaan (2001)

Ashutosh Gowariker also considered Hrithik for Lagaan. After he rejected it, Aamir Khan stepped in and turned the film into a global sensation, even earning an Oscar nomination.

3 Idiots (2009)

Hrithik was offered the role of Rancho, but he declined. Aamir Khan accepted it, and 3 Idiots became one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history. Hrithik later praised Aamir for making it iconic.

These missed opportunities prove that even the biggest stars sometimes pass on scripts that later redefine cinema. Hrithik Roshan may have rejected these films, but his career still shines bright with unforgettable performances in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Jodhaa Akbar, War, and now War 2.

