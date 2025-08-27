6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film; no visual cuts, movie's runtime is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indian forts like Chapora, Jaisalmer, Roopnagar, Nahargarh, Chittorgarh, and Golconda have not only preserved history but also starred in Bollywood classics like Dil Chahta Hai, Jodha Akbar, and Rang De Basanti, blending culture with cinema.
India’s forts are not only architectural marvels but also storytellers of history, romance, and battles. Over the years, these forts have also become iconic filming locations, adding grandeur and authenticity to several Bollywood blockbusters.
Built by the Kakatiya dynasty, Golconda Fort is famous for its diamond trade legacy and acoustic architecture. It appeared in Rangasthalam, where its grandeur enhanced the film’s visual appeal.
Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Chapora Fort is one of Goa’s most scenic spots. Featured in the cult film Dil Chahta Hai, this fort became a symbol of friendship and travel. Built by the Portuguese, it offers breathtaking views of the coastline, attracting countless tourists.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chittorgarh Fort represents Rajput valor and history. With landmarks like Vijay Stambha and Kirti Stambha, it was featured in Mangal Pandey: The Rising, symbolizing resistance and India’s first war of independence.
Located on the Aravalli Hills, Nahargarh Fort offers panoramic views of Jaipur. Its Indo-European architecture made it a favorite filming spot for Rang De Basanti and Bol Bachchan. Its large terraces and stunning interiors still attract cinema lovers.
Built in 1648, Roopnagar Palace showcases Rajput architecture with jharokhas, courtyards, and ornate balconies. It featured prominently in Jodha Akbar, where its regal interiors recreated the Mughal-Rajput grandeur. Today, it also serves as a heritage hotel.
Known as the Sonar Quila or “Golden Fort,” Jaisalmer Fort glows under the desert sun. This UNESCO-listed fort was used as a backdrop in Housefull 4, highlighting its rich Rajput military design and cultural heritage.
