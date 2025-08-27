Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film; no visual cuts, movie's runtime is...

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of stations of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India?

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

Indian forts like Chapora, Jaisalmer, Roopnagar, Nahargarh, Chittorgarh, and Golconda have not only preserved history but also starred in Bollywood classics like Dil Chahta Hai, Jodha Akbar, and Rang De Basanti, blending culture with cinema.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 05:25 PM IST

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments
6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s forts are not only architectural marvels but also storytellers of history, romance, and battles. Over the years, these forts have also become iconic filming locations, adding grandeur and authenticity to several Bollywood blockbusters.

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad

Untitled-design-18

Built by the Kakatiya dynasty, Golconda Fort is famous for its diamond trade legacy and acoustic architecture. It appeared in Rangasthalam, where its grandeur enhanced the film’s visual appeal.

Chapora Fort, Goa

Untitled-design-19
 

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Chapora Fort is one of Goa’s most scenic spots. Featured in the cult film Dil Chahta Hai, this fort became a symbol of friendship and travel. Built by the Portuguese, it offers breathtaking views of the coastline, attracting countless tourists.

Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan

Untitled-design-20

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chittorgarh Fort represents Rajput valor and history. With landmarks like Vijay Stambha and Kirti Stambha, it was featured in Mangal Pandey: The Rising, symbolizing resistance and India’s first war of independence.

Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur

Untitled-design-21

Located on the Aravalli Hills, Nahargarh Fort offers panoramic views of Jaipur. Its Indo-European architecture made it a favorite filming spot for Rang De Basanti and Bol Bachchan. Its large terraces and stunning interiors still attract cinema lovers.

Roopnagar Palace, Rajasthan

Untitled-design-22

Built in 1648, Roopnagar Palace showcases Rajput architecture with jharokhas, courtyards, and ornate balconies. It featured prominently in Jodha Akbar, where its regal interiors recreated the Mughal-Rajput grandeur. Today, it also serves as a heritage hotel.

Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan

Untitled-design-23
 

Known as the Sonar Quila or “Golden Fort,” Jaisalmer Fort glows under the desert sun. This UNESCO-listed fort was used as a backdrop in Housefull 4, highlighting its rich Rajput military design and cultural heritage.


ALSO READ: From Paheli to OMG: 5 Bollywood films that turn ancient Indian myths into modern epics

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents
Chhattisgarh Horror: Man brutally kills mother with axe, sits near body singing for hours; attacks police, watch video
Chhattisgarh Horror: Man brutally kills mother with axe, sits near body...
Greater NOIDA Dowry Horror: What is dowry death? What is its punishment, know about anti-dowry acts
Greater NOIDA Dowry Horror: What is dowry death? Know about anti-dowry acts
Why has Donald Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...', what are these cards?
Why has Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...
US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India
US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE