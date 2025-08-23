Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Student of the Year, Bollywood has beautifully captured the magic of college life. Relive the nostalgia of friendships, fun, and campus memories with these six unforgettable films.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Bollywood has always had a special place for stories set in colleges and universities. From friendships and first crushes to rivalries and life-changing lessons, these films often capture the unforgettable charm of campus life. Here are six Bollywood movies that perfectly transport us back to our own college memories.

Student of the Year

Karan Johar’s glamorous take on college life showcased stylish students, grand competitions, and friendships put to the test. With its music, fashion, and youthful energy, it became a modern pop-culture reference for college days.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

A cult classic, this film blended friendship, love, and basketball courts into one of the most iconic depictions of campus life. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji’s chemistry captured the bittersweet nostalgia of first love and lifelong bonds.

3 Idiots

Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster was not just about college fun but also highlighted academic pressure, parental expectations, and the importance of following one’s passion. It redefined how Bollywood portrayed student struggles with a blend of humour and heart.

Chhichhore

This heartfelt film reminded the audience that college is not just about studies but also about friendships and resilience. The story of a group of friends reuniting years later beautifully balanced fun campus moments with life’s deeper lessons.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

A timeless classic, this film captured inter-college rivalries, youthful romance, and the thrill of sports competitions. Aamir Khan’s role and the iconic cycle race remain etched in every '90s kid’s memory.

Wake Up Sid

This film follows a carefree college student. He meets an aspiring writer who helps him learn about the responsibility, passion, independence, and importance of having a goal.

