50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

Celebrating 50 years of Rajinikanth, we revisit five iconic Thalaivar intro scenes that redefined swag in Indian cinema. From his signature style to unmatched charisma, these moments cemented Rajinikanth as the ultimate superstar and left fans awestruck across generations.

Rajinikanth, fondly called Thalaivar, has entertained audiences for over five decades with his unique style, charisma, and unmatched screen presence. Among his countless memorable moments, his introductory scenes stand out as true showcases of his legendary swag. Here are five iconic intros that redefined how a superstar makes an entrance in Indian cinema.

Billa (1980)

In Billa, Rajinikanth’s entrance as the stylish underworld don immediately captured attention. The slow-motion walk, sharp dialogues, and confident demeanour set a new benchmark for hero introductions in Tamil cinema.

Baashha (1995)

Baashha’s intro scene is arguably one of the most iconic in Rajinikanth’s career. Stepping out in a humble look, the transformation revealed, paired with punch dialogues, became a cultural phenomenon and solidified his “mass hero” status.

Muthu (1995)

In Muthu, his simple yet charming introduction showcased his ability to blend humility with style. Even without over-the-top theatrics, Thalaivar’s charisma shone through, proving that swag is more about attitude than grandeur.

Sivaji: The Boss (2007)

Rajinikanth’s entrance as a tech-savvy social reformer combined flair, elegance, and power. The scene highlighted his evolving persona, merging modern style with the classic Thalaivar charm that fans adored.

Petta (2019)

In Petta, Rajinikanth returned to his larger-than-life persona. With dramatic visuals, an impactful background score, and signature style moves, this intro reminded audiences why Thalaivar continues to dominate screens even after 50 years.

Rajinikanth’s intro scenes are more than cinematic moments; they are celebrations of personality, style, and mass appeal. Across decades, Thalaivar has consistently redefined what it means to make an entrance, inspiring generations of actors and fans alike. These five intros reflect not just his swag but his enduring legacy as the ultimate superstar of Indian cinema.

