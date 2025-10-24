FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
50 or 52? Malaika Arora's birthday celebration sparks debate on her real age, Redditors say 'hiding your...'

Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday with friends and family, sparking online debate over her real age, as netizens compared it with her 46th birthday from 2019.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 02:38 PM IST

Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday in grand style on October 23, making it a star-studded event that caught the attention of fans and media alike. pictures from the party quickly went viral, with one of the highlights being the birthday cake prominently featuring the number 50.

Malaika's birthday post sparked a debate

While the celebration looked vibrant, social media users quickly noted something unusual about her age. A throwback image from Malaika’s 46th birthday in 2019 resurfaced, leading to some confusion over the math. If Malaika was 46 in 2019, she would be 52 in 2025, which raised questions. This became a hot topic on Reddit, where a user created a collage comparing the celebrations from 2019 and 2025.

The post humorously questioned, 'She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973-born. By that logic, her 50th birthday would have been in 2023. But she celebrated her '50th' birthday yesterday. How? If you are going to mention your age on cakes and all, then how can you lie? Peak clown behaviour.'

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Turns 52: A peek inside her net worth, lavish 4BHK apartment, luxury cars, investments, more

Nitizens reacted to her post

The post quickly went viral, triggering a range of reactions from netizens. Some joked about the COVID years, suggesting that 'You are too much. She didn't count the COVID years.' Others playfully wrote 'Me neither. Govt should officially subtract COVID years from all records.' A few comments even referred to Malaika’s relationship with Arjun Kapoor, saying 'She didn't count her 'AK' years.'

Malaika celebrated her 49th bday in 2019 & 50th bday in 2025
byu/hugivsashit23 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Apart from her personal life, Malaika Arora has had a remarkable career spanning over three decades. She began as a television host, appearing on shows like Club MTV, Love Line, and Style Check. Soon, she moved into modelling and featured in popular music albums, including Bally Sagoo’s hit Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha. Malaika made her Bollywood debut with the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Over the years, she has remained a prominent figure in Bollywood, performing in various dance numbers, including the recent Diwali release Thamma.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
