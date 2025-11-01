5 ways Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi redefined Indian storytelling on global stage

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'

Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted

Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained

India’s CMS-03 Satellite: New eyes and ears for the Indian Navy

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Know the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more

Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop, was remake of cult classic, producer spent crores, suffered heavy losses, could earn only..., movie is...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Pakistan

BIG TROUBLE for UPSC coaching centres! Heavy fine of Rs 800000 slapped on Dikshant IAS, Abhimanyu IAS for...

Babar Azam creates history, overtakes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to top men's T20I leaderboard

Halloween at White House: Little kids dressed as Trump, Melania meet first couple, leaves onlookers beaming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'

Aanand on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re

Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted

Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat; IndiGo flight diverted

Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained

Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

5 ways Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi redefined Indian storytelling on global stage

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar became a global hit on Netflix, blending grand visuals, powerful performances and Indian emotions. The show’s worldwide success marked a new era for Indian storytelling on the global stage.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 04:08 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

5 ways Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi redefined Indian storytelling on global stage
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    When Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on Netflix in May 2024, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought his signature cinematic grandeur to the streaming world, and the result was history in the making. The show didn’t just dominate charts in India; it captured audiences across continents, becoming one of Netflix’s biggest non-English hits of the year. Here’s how Bhansali, who is always considered in the league of Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, turned Heeramandi into a global phenomenon:

    1. A record-breaking debut on Netflix

    Within its first week, Heeramandi clocked 4.5 million views, entering Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English) list and trending in over 43 countries. It peaked at the No. 2 spot globally and continued gaining momentum, crossing 8.5 million views within 12 days. For an Indian series, those numbers were unprecedented, making Heeramandi a true streaming milestone.

    2. Bhansali’s signature grandeur went global

    From opulent sets to dazzling costumes, Heeramandi showcased Bhansali’s unmatched attention to detail. Every frame looked cinematic, every dance sequence poetic. This visual richness made it stand out on a platform filled with international content, proving that Indian aesthetics can command the same global spotlight as any Hollywood epic.

    3. A story told through Indian emotions

    Set in pre-Independence Lahore, Heeramandi told stories of love, betrayal, power and survival, themes that transcend cultures. Bhansali’s world of courtesans and revolutionaries gave global audiences a peek into India’s cultural history, while connecting emotionally through universally relatable characters.

    4. Star power meets storytelling depth

    Featuring powerhouse performances by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, the show combined big-screen charisma with layered writing. The chemistry, drama and high-stakes storytelling kept viewers hooked, creating endless social buzz and critical conversation, both in India and abroad.

    5. A new era for Indian originals

    Netflix’s swift renewal of Heeramandi 2 was proof of its roaring success. The upcoming season, reportedly exploring post-Partition India, is already one of the most anticipated shows globally. Bhansali’s achievement has opened doors for other Indian creators, showing that local stories told with authenticity and ambition can resonate worldwide.

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali stands as a true visionary, one who has not only redefined Indian cinema but also taken it confidently onto the global streaming stage. With Heeramandi, he didn’t just create a show; he created a cultural event that made the world watch India in awe.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'
    Aanand on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re
    Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted
    Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat; IndiGo flight diverted
    Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained
    Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washe
    India’s CMS-03 Satellite: New eyes and ears for the Indian Navy
    India’s CMS-03 Satellite: New eyes and ears for the Indian Navy
    Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop, was remake of cult classic, producer spent crores, suffered heavy losses, could earn only..., movie is...
    Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop, was remake of cult classic, producer spent crores
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE