5 upcoming exciting Bollywood movies releasing in October 2025: From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to Thama

October 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for Bollywood fans, with several highly anticipated films hitting the big screen. From thrillers to romantic dramas and comedies, the lineup promises something for everyone. Here are five must-watch releases this October.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - October 2, 2025

Opening the month is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. This family entertainer blends romance with drama and is expected to draw audiences during the festive season. With its star-studded cast and relatable storyline, it’s a film to kickstart the celebrations.

Thama - October 17, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna headline Thama, part of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. With a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, this film promises a perfect mix of thrills and laughs. Released just before Halloween, it’s set to be the go-to watch for fans of spooky fun.

No Entry 2 - October 26, 2025

The much-awaited sequel to No Entry 2 brings together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Diljit Dosanjh, and Keerthy Suresh. With its ensemble cast and laugh-out-loud humour, No Entry 2 is expected to be one of the biggest comedy releases of the year, perfect for festive family outings.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat - October 21, 2025

This romantic thriller, starring Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, and Shaad Randhawa, offers an emotional rollercoaster of love, obsession, and suspense. Its Diwali release ensures a strong theatrical run, and the gripping storyline adds to the excitement.

The Taj Story - October 31, 2025

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goyal, the social drama 'The Taj Story' stars Paresh Rawal alongside Zakir Hussain, Amrita Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. This film is scheduled for release on October 31, 2025.

