5 upcoming exciting Bollywood movies releasing in October 2025: From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to Thama

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches

'Wanted him to play...': Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli goes viral - Watch

Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

Bengaluru to face massive power and water supply cuts on THESE dates; Check timings and affected areas

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match prediction - who will win BAN vs SL today's match, probable XIs, pitch and weather report

Delhi's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat: 'Guests will be sent to god'

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Agha fires warning shot at India ahead of high-voltage encounter, says 'we are....'

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan bashes 'control freak' Kunickaa Sadanand for commenting on Tanya Mittal’s upbringing, watch

Dengue, malaria risk rises: Symptoms, prevention you must know

Charlie Kirk assassination: Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident'

'Wanted him to play...': Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli goes viral - Watch

Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli

Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

5 upcoming exciting Bollywood movies releasing in October 2025: From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to Thama

October 2025 brings a blockbuster Bollywood lineup with films like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thama, No Entry 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and The Taj Story. From romance to thrillers and comedies, these festive releases promise entertainment for every movie lover.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

5 upcoming exciting Bollywood movies releasing in October 2025: From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to Thama
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

October 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for Bollywood fans, with several highly anticipated films hitting the big screen. From thrillers to romantic dramas and comedies, the lineup promises something for everyone. Here are five must-watch releases this October.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - October 2, 2025

Opening the month is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. This family entertainer blends romance with drama and is expected to draw audiences during the festive season. With its star-studded cast and relatable storyline, it’s a film to kickstart the celebrations.

Thama - October 17, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna headline Thama, part of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. With a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, this film promises a perfect mix of thrills and laughs. Released just before Halloween, it’s set to be the go-to watch for fans of spooky fun.

No Entry 2 - October 26, 2025

The much-awaited sequel to No Entry 2 brings together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Diljit Dosanjh, and Keerthy Suresh. With its ensemble cast and laugh-out-loud humour, No Entry 2 is expected to be one of the biggest comedy releases of the year, perfect for festive family outings.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat - October 21, 2025

This romantic thriller, starring Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, and Shaad Randhawa, offers an emotional rollercoaster of love, obsession, and suspense. Its Diwali release ensures a strong theatrical run, and the gripping storyline adds to the excitement.

The Taj Story - October 31, 2025

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goyal, the social drama 'The Taj Story' stars Paresh Rawal alongside Zakir Hussain, Amrita Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. This film is scheduled for release on October 31, 2025.

ALSO READ: Missing Backstreet Rookie? 5 upcoming K-dramas of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, from The Manipulated to Dear X

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father
'I'll walk nude at MCG if...': Former Australian batter makes bold bet
Massive Prison Break: Over 35 inmates nabbed on Nepal-India border; UP, Bihar, Bengal on high alert
Massive Prison Break: Over 35 inmates nabbed on Nepal-India border; UP, Bihar...
Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...
Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC
Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute
Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE