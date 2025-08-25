Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus

Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake': 'Sorted issues in...'

Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Third arrest made, Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance travel to cost Rs..., check new slabs here

Aneet Padda sings Saiyaara in her own style, says 'voice may be rusty but...': Watch

Greater Noida dowry murder: Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested, husband Vipin Bhati sent to judicial custody; three arrests so far -10 points

Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of heavy showers in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; Check state-wise forecast here

Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through exhaust fan hole

Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, says 'Can’t get worse than this'

8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus

5 underrated classics of Saif Ali Khan you must-watch

Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake': 'Sorted issues in...'

Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake'

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance travel to cost Rs..., check new slabs here

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus

From thrillers like Ek Hasina Thi to cult hits like Go Goa Gone, Saif Ali Khan has delivered powerful performances that often went unnoticed. These underrated gems showcase his versatility, depth, and fearless choices, making them must-watch films worth revisiting.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 09:58 AM IST

5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Saif Ali Khan has often been praised for his charm, versatility, and ability to balance both mainstream and unconventional roles. While his blockbuster performances often steal the spotlight, some of his finest work lies in films that didn’t get the recognition they truly deserved. Here are five underrated Saif Ali Khan movies that deserve a rewatch:

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Untitled-design-85

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ek Hasina Thi is a gripping revenge thriller where Saif Ali Khan plays Karan, a suave and manipulative man who deceives Urmila Matondkar’s character. His performance as a cunning antagonist remains one of the most chilling portrayals. The film is intense, sharp, and ahead of its time.

Parineeta (2005)

Untitled-design-86

Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, Parineeta marked Vidya Balan’s powerful debut, but Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Shekhar deserves equal recognition. His emotional depth, gradual transformation, and subtle vulnerability made the character memorable, though often overshadowed.

Being Cyrus (2006)

Untitled-design-87

Saif Ali Khan steps into the shoes of a mysterious drifter entangled in a dysfunctional Parsi family in Homi Adajania’s offbeat English-language film Being Cyrus. With its psychological depth and dark humour, the film showcases his ability to adapt to unconventional storytelling, far from Bollywood’s typical commercial format.

Aarakshan (2011)

Untitled-design-88

Prakash Jha’s drama on the sensitive issue of caste-based reservations featured Saif Ali Khan as a student leader in a relatively understated role. While Amitabh Bachchan dominated the film, Saif Ali Khan’s calm and grounded performance added depth and credibility. This film highlighted his strength in seamlessly fitting into ensemble-driven, socially impactful stories.

Go Goa Gone (2013)

Untitled-design-89

India’s first-ever zombie comedy, Go Goa Gone, gave Saif Ali Khan the chance to experiment with humour and eccentricity. Playing Boris, a quirky Russian-Indian mafia man turned zombie hunter, Saif delivered one of his most entertaining and memorable performances. The film later gained cult status but was underrated at release.

From thrillers to offbeat dramas and cult comedies, Saif Ali Khan has continuously pushed boundaries as an actor. These films may not have been his biggest box-office hits, but they reflect his range, depth, and fearless choice of roles. If you’re looking to rediscover Saif’s brilliance, these underrated gems are worth revisiting.

ALSO READ: Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly killing wife, says, 'she died.., fights are normal...', watch
Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly...
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days
Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’s the reality
Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’
Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into International Tennis Hall of Fame | Watch viral video
Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into IT HoF | Watch video
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17 stitches after cheek splits into two
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE