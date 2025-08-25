5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus

From thrillers like Ek Hasina Thi to cult hits like Go Goa Gone, Saif Ali Khan has delivered powerful performances that often went unnoticed. These underrated gems showcase his versatility, depth, and fearless choices, making them must-watch films worth revisiting.

Saif Ali Khan has often been praised for his charm, versatility, and ability to balance both mainstream and unconventional roles. While his blockbuster performances often steal the spotlight, some of his finest work lies in films that didn’t get the recognition they truly deserved. Here are five underrated Saif Ali Khan movies that deserve a rewatch:

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ek Hasina Thi is a gripping revenge thriller where Saif Ali Khan plays Karan, a suave and manipulative man who deceives Urmila Matondkar’s character. His performance as a cunning antagonist remains one of the most chilling portrayals. The film is intense, sharp, and ahead of its time.

Parineeta (2005)

Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, Parineeta marked Vidya Balan’s powerful debut, but Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Shekhar deserves equal recognition. His emotional depth, gradual transformation, and subtle vulnerability made the character memorable, though often overshadowed.

Being Cyrus (2006)

Saif Ali Khan steps into the shoes of a mysterious drifter entangled in a dysfunctional Parsi family in Homi Adajania’s offbeat English-language film Being Cyrus. With its psychological depth and dark humour, the film showcases his ability to adapt to unconventional storytelling, far from Bollywood’s typical commercial format.

Aarakshan (2011)

Prakash Jha’s drama on the sensitive issue of caste-based reservations featured Saif Ali Khan as a student leader in a relatively understated role. While Amitabh Bachchan dominated the film, Saif Ali Khan’s calm and grounded performance added depth and credibility. This film highlighted his strength in seamlessly fitting into ensemble-driven, socially impactful stories.

Go Goa Gone (2013)

India’s first-ever zombie comedy, Go Goa Gone, gave Saif Ali Khan the chance to experiment with humour and eccentricity. Playing Boris, a quirky Russian-Indian mafia man turned zombie hunter, Saif delivered one of his most entertaining and memorable performances. The film later gained cult status but was underrated at release.

From thrillers to offbeat dramas and cult comedies, Saif Ali Khan has continuously pushed boundaries as an actor. These films may not have been his biggest box-office hits, but they reflect his range, depth, and fearless choice of roles. If you’re looking to rediscover Saif’s brilliance, these underrated gems are worth revisiting.

