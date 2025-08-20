Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have given Bollywood some of its most timeless films. From Sholay and Abhimaan to Chupke Chupke, Mili, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, their unforgettable performances and on-screen chemistry continue to captivate audiences across generations.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen couples. Their chemistry, acting skills, and memorable performances have given audiences some of the most unforgettable films in Indian cinema. Here are five timeless classics starring this legendary duo:

Sholay

Sholay is an evergreen Bollywood classic, and while Amitabh played the intense and stoic Jai, Jaya’s cameo as Radha added emotional depth to the story. The film’s dialogues, action sequences, and songs have cemented it as a cult classic.

Abhimaan

In this musical drama, Amitabh and Jaya portrayed a married couple dealing with professional rivalry and personal insecurities. The film explored complex emotions, and their performances brought practicality and sensitivity to the narrative.

Chupke Chupke

A delightful comedy, Chupke Chupke showcased the lighter side of Amitabh and Jaya’s acting. Their impeccable comic timing, along with the ensemble cast, made the film a laughter-filled classic still loved today.

Mili

Although Amitabh played a supporting yet significant role in Mili, Jaya’s performance as a terminally ill but spirited young woman stole hearts. The film beautifully balanced romance, drama, and emotion, highlighting their versatile talent.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

While this film came decades later, Amitabh and Jaya’s presence as the matriarch and patriarch of the family brought seriousness and charm to the storyline. Their performances highlighted timeless values of love, family, and sacrifice.

These films not only showcased the incredible acting skills of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan but also left a lasting impact on Bollywood cinema. Their pairing continues to be celebrated, proving that true chemistry, talent, and timeless storytelling never go out of style.

