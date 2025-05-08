Popular Pakistani shows featuring actors like Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, and Mahira Khan might not be available in India. The ministry has asked streaming platforms to discontinue Pakistani content, citing security concerns and threats to India's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

Following the Pahalgam attack, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, leading to India's ban on the Instagram accounts of numerous Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. Simultaneously, on Thursday, all OTT platforms were instructed to remove all content originating from Pakistan from their platforms.

1. Humsafar

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's romance drama Humsafar charmed viewers with their chemistry and compelling storyline. Mahira Khan's portrayal of Khirad and her on-screen chemistry with Fawad Khan captivated audiences nationwide.

2. Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Another highly popular drama, this series showcases Fawad Khan's acting abilities in a more mature and complex role. The story, which is based on the novel 'Umera Ahmed', showed Mahira Khan in lead role.

3. Sadqey Tumhare

This Pakistani drama, featuring Mahira Khan and Adnan Malik, follows a love story between an innocent girl and a city boy.

4. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

This Pakistani drama featuring Hania Aamir in the lead was higly viewed in India, for it's captivating storyline and outstanding performances. However, this show cannot be viewed in India anymore.

5. Mere Humsafar

In Mere Humsafar, Hania Aamir portrayed Hala, a British national raised amidst emotional turmoil after her parents' separation. Her journey of resilience and love struck a chord with viewers, making the show one of Pakistan’s most acclaimed dramas.

What does the advisory say?

Meanwhile, according to advisory issued, the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which lay down 'Code of Ethics', should be adhered and followed by publishers.

The 'Code of Ethics' mandate publishers to exercise caution while hosting the content which affects the sovereignty and integrity and threatens, endangers or jeopardises the security of India. Also the content which is detrimental to India's friendly relations with foreign countries and likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order.

Further, the advisory emphasised that intermediaries must also make reasonable efforts to ensure users do not share or upload any content threatening India's unity, integrity, security, or sovereignty.

It further cited the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which led to the killing of several Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, it said "cross border linkages with Pakistan-based State and non-State actors."

It also directed that OTT streaming platforms should discontinue web series, films, and songs having Pakistani origins.

"In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms, and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect.," said advisory.