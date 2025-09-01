5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life

Maratha quota protests: Bombay HC gives ultimatum to Manoj Jarange, says, 'Vacate Mumbai streets by...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood doesn’t just entertain us, it also shines a spotlight on hidden gems across India. These five films turned forgotten heritage sites into unforgettable backdrops, reviving interest in their beauty and history.
This beautiful stepwell near Tonk, Rajasthan, became famous after appearing in Paheli. Its stone steps and carved arches gave the film an authentic old-world touch, reminding audiences of India’s traditional architecture.
The grand Vijaya Vilas Palace in Mandvi, Kutch, stood out with its red sandstone walls, domes and intricate jali work. Lagaan used this palace as a colonial-era setting, making it a popular tourist attraction after the film’s release.
The haunting ruins of the 8th-century Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag created a powerful backdrop in Haider. Its crumbling stone pillars and vast courtyard perfectly matched the film’s intense mood and brought the ancient site back into public memory.
The eerie Purandare Wada near Pune set the stage for the dark fantasy Tumbbad. Its worn-out walls and ancient Maratha-era design added a chilling atmosphere that made the story unforgettable. The film put this lesser-known wada back in the spotlight.
The majestic Itachuna Rajbari in Hooghly gave Lootera its timeless charm. With grand verandahs, sprawling courtyards and faded frescos, the mansion perfectly captured the film’s vintage romance, reviving interest in Bengal’s zamindari heritage.