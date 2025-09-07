5 Bollywood action franchises, from Baaghi to Singham, that ruled the box office

These franchises have not only entertained but also set benchmarks in action filmmaking in India. From martial arts to espionage, from high-speed chases to superhero sagas, Bollywood's action genre continues to evolve, offering diverse narratives and thrilling experiences.

Baaghi

Tiger Shroff leads this high-octane series as a rebellious martial artist. From Baaghi (2016) to Baaghi 4 (2025), the franchise is known for jaw-dropping stunts, acrobatic fights, and intense action sequences that push the boundaries of Bollywood action.

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan stars as RAW agent Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Tiger 3 (2023). The franchise blends espionage, romance, and high-stakes action across international locations, making it one of Bollywood’s most popular spy sagas.

Singham

Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of Bajirao Singham in Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014) has become iconic. Known for powerful dialogues, moral integrity, and intense fight sequences, Singham epitomises the fearless law enforcer in Indian cinema.

Dhoom

Starting with Dhoom (2004) and continuing through Dhoom 3 (2013), the Dhoom franchise focuses on stylish high-speed chases, clever heists, and charismatic villains. Each film elevates the action spectacle with thrilling stunts and cinematic flair.

Krrish

Hrithik Roshan stars as Krishna/Krrish in Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013). This series combines superhero powers, science fiction, and emotional storytelling, redefining the superhero genre for Indian audiences.