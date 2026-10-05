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418 trailer: KGF director Prashanth Neel takes new route, presents 'promising' horror film with new faces for Dussehra, netizens applaud 'fresh attempt'

Presented by Prashanth Neel, 418 is led by new faces, including Kirtan Nadagouda as a writer-director. The movie features Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil in key roles.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

418 trailer: KGF director Prashanth Neel takes new route, presents 'promising' horror film with new faces for Dussehra, netizens applaud 'fresh attempt'
A poster of 418 (Image source: Screengrab)
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KGF director Prashant Neel is now backing fresh talents with a unique concept. Neel, along with production house Mythri Movie Makers (Pushpa franchise), is stepping into a darker zone with 418, an intense horror thriller that promises to explore fear through a serious and unsettling narrative. Presented by Prashanth Neel, the film is led by new faces, including Kirtan Nadagouda as a director, who has also written the story. 418 is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, and it features Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil in key roles. The makers have decided to go pan-India, and thus they decided to drop the trailer in different languages, including a Hindi version.

What is 418 about? 
 
The trailer opens with a watchman revealing that no bird has entered a haunted house, hinting at a supernatural presence. It introduces 18-year-old Vivek, who is caught between reality and hallucinations. The mystery deepens as the VIMS building, sealed for 15 years, is reopened despite local opposition, with Room No. 418 hiding a terrifying secret. The real chills begin with the entry of Devika. While the opening portions of the trailer initially suggest a psychological thriller revolving around a youngster caught between reality and imagination, the narrative soon takes a terrifying turn. 

The second half unleashes a chilling blend of horror and supernatural elements, with the intensity rising sequence after sequence. Every frame is designed to send shivers down the spine and deliver an edge-of-your-seat experience. Director Kirtan Nadagouda keeps the storytelling focused and gripping, packing the trailer with genuinely scary moments without resorting to unnecessary comedy, distractions, or commercial deviations.

Netizens praise fresh attempt with 418

Soon, the Hindi trailer on YouTube attracted netizens, and they praised the storytelling with a unique, new take on horror. An internet user wrote, "Prashanth Neel is presenting this movie. Naam hi kafi hai. I am definitely gonna watch this movie on 23rd October." Another internet user wrote, "Ise kahate hai horror movie." One of the netizens wrote, "Can't wait to see this in cinemas." Another netizen wrote, "What a great dubbing; according to the story plot and character imagination, all very matched and best." 

Also read: Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show, defends actor: 'Zabardasti kisi ko penalize, malign karna' | Exclusive 

With its atmospheric visuals, chilling performances, haunting score, and supernatural thrills, 418 looks set to offer a gripping horror experience and has certainly raised expectations for the film slated for pan-India release during the Dussehra season on October 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

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