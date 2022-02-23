39-year-old popular Bengaluru RJ Rachana dies of heart attack

Residents of Bengaluru woke up to the unfortunate news of the sudden passing of popular Kannada radio jockey Rachana due to a heart attack. RJ Rachana was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (February 22) after suffering a heart attack in her JP Nagar apartment in the city. At the hospital, the doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The sudden passing away of the popular RJ at a young age has shocked the Kannada entertainment industry. The RJ had become a household name in the city over the past decade, building quite a fan following with her eloquence and sense of humour.

RJ Rachana’s mortal remains were transported to the residence of her parents in Chamrajpet area of the city. RJ Rachana shot to fame in the city with the Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM show 'Pori Tapori Rachana' around the middle of the 2000s. Starting from the evening show, she then also hosted the morning show at the radio station. RJ Rachana has also worked at World Space Satellite Radio and Radio City.

She is also a trained musician and a fitness enthusiast. RJ Rachana had featured as herself in hit 2013 Kannada drama 'Simple Aag Ondu Love Story'.

Her death brough back the memories of sudden demise of Kannada film industry star Puneeth Rajkumar, at 46, last year in October. The star had lost his life due to a heart attack which exercising.