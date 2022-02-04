'365 Days' star Michele Morrone to make Indian debut with Jacqueline Fernandez

Italian actor Michele Morrone became an overnight sensation in 2020 with Polish erotic-drama '365 Days.' The actor is all set to make his debut in India with Jaqueline Fernandez in a music video, 'Mud Mud Ke.' Michele took the internet by storm after he posted the poster of the song. In the poster, Morrone holds Jaqueline passionately, and he announced his arrival with the caption, "India here I come! Now you can see the First look of my upcoming Music Video with @jacquelinef143 in @desimusicfactory 's latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned." The song is sung by siblings, Neha and Tony Kakkar.

Check out the post

As soon as the actor posted the announcement, people went berserk on it. "I cnt believe," exclaimed a user. "Wait whattt?" another user reacted. Many of his Indian fans showed their happiness for his debut. "I was checking it again and again," a netizen said. One of his fans said, "Omfg Omfg Omfg !!!! You trynaaa kidding me this is lit! Goddaammmm ! I am Indian!!! wohhhh. One thing is for sure Michele has already made a fanbase in India, and this song is expected to go viral.

Soon after his 2020 film, there were reports of biggie filmmakers including Karan Johar was trying to rope Morrone for their project. A source said, "Following the release of his Netflix film, Michele has become hot property. And in India, he has got an insane fan following. No wonder many Bollywood biggies are lining up to sign Michele on the dotted line. His romantic drama 365 days is still trending under the top 10 on Netflix India and it is a testament to his raging popularity here." The source further added, "Nothing official has been confirmed yet.”

Well, now we have our favourite on-screen charmer-gangster marking his debut in India with the song, and his chemistry with Jaqueline will surely sizzle the screen.

