Meerut Police issued a circular on Friday, warning that Muslims offering Namaz on roadsides during Eid celebrations may face severe consequences, including cancellation of passports and driving licenses The directive, effective for the last Friday prayers of Ramzan and Eid-Ul-Fitr, emphasises that prayers should be held at local mosques or designated Eidgahs, not on public roads.

This move has sparked controversy, with comedian Munawar Faruqui questioning whether the same rules will apply to other festivals in India. Faruqui's concerns highlight the debate surrounding religious freedom and public spaces.

Munawar expressed his discontent on Instagram, sharing a news snippet about the Meerut Police's directive against offering Eid namaz on roads. He questioned the strict measure, asking if it meant no festivals could be celebrated on Indian roads anymore. “30 minutes ki namaz ke liye yeh? Kya ab koi bhi festival Bharat ke roads pe nahi hoga?" he wrote. Netizens rallied behind Munawar, criticising the police's decision and echoing his concerns about the implications of such a ban.





Meanwhile, Munawar earlier faced backlash for his show "Hafta Vasooli", with some accusing him of promoting vulgarity and hurting religious sentiments. Advocate Amita Sachdeva filed a complaint against Munawar, labeling him a "habitual offender". She alleged that his remarks on the show insulted multiple religions and promoted vulgarity. This isn't his first controversy, as he was arrested in 2021 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his stand-up comedy. He spent over a month in jail before being granted bail.



Munawar Faruqui is a renowned stand-up comedian and reality TV star, having won both Bigg Boss 17 and Lock Upp. In his personal life, he tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala last year and is now a proud parent to two children, a son and a daughter. He recently visited the holy shrine at Mecca and performed Umrah.