3 Reasons Why Music Star Temple Naylor Started Making Music

Musically gifted individuals are blessed to be able to share their talents while bringing people together. However, not everyone sees it this way. Some people enter the music industry for fame, power, and glory. They wish to serve their pride as they watch people go crazy over their music. They enjoy the magic musicians have, to call the audience one second and make it rage the very next moment.

Temple Naylor had his own reasons to start making music which he shares with us today. He was endowed with a good voice and a great imagination as a child but his family never recognized his creative side. He was expected to pursue an engineering degree, but the moment he set foot in high school, he realized that it was not something he wished for in life. He realized his passion for music had been with him as a child and failed to die. Rather, it only intensified with time.

Love For Music

Temple embarked on his music career because he was entirely passionate about music. He had no intention of chasing material or temporary rewards. According to him, music brings him absolute joy. He loved how it made him feel and thus let it evolve from being his favorite hobby as a child to making it his business.

Connecting People

Temple uses music to raise awareness of issues across the world. He hopes to reach out to people from all walks of life and connect with them on a personal level. Along with that, the ability of music to connect people really compelled him to make music. There is already so much negativity and so many differences in the world. And according to rising star Temple Naylor, music can resolve so many of these differences and make the world a much better place.

Perfect Antidote For Hopelessness

Hopelessness, anxiety, and depression are some of the mental issues that have plagued the modern generation. Temple believes music has the ability to be the perfect antidote for them as it raises joy and makes listeners happy. Music acts as a medium for processing negative emotions, grief, or trauma. It can also be used as a calming agent for anxiety. The lyrics and the melody both, if used in the right manner, can have tremendous effects on the mental health of the listener.

Temple began his pursuit for success in the music world because of the above-cited reasons. He felt he could bring a much greater change in the world with music than engineering. While he has managed to achieve his goals, Temple has worked really hard to earn the name and fame he enjoys today.

