3 pieces of advice by popular musician Matthew Gallagher for newcomers of the industry

3 Pieces of Advice by the Popular Musician Matthew Gallagher for Newcomers of the Industry

Top music heartthrob Matthew Gallagher knows from first-hand experience how daunting an artist's journey could be in the current world of music. Most people are aware of all the good sides of musical success; money, fame, and influence. But not many are mindful of the pain that artists endure on their path to success. It's years of hard work, failures, and criticism that shape the anatomy of a musician.

In a recent interview, the leading performer gave three valuable pieces of advice for fledgling artists trying to make it in the industry and encouraged them to lead their path effectively.

It is natural to experience doubt or panic when approaching a career path that is awfully tough to pull off. Countless aspirers miss the opportunity to take their music to a new level due to their hesitancy and lack of confidence. Matthew hopes that this will change through his guidance, and more people will be able to pursue fulfilling careers in the music industry.

If you have the talent, study music

Many believe that music is a talent inherited. It's either in the genes, or it isn't there. Matthew believes that this is a misconception and if you think that you have the interest and the talent, then the best thing to do to feed your talent is to study music.

“Fill into the missing lines of theory and musical composition, acquire the ability to play various instruments, practice your vocals and earn the right music knowledge to emerge successfully. Your art and talent as a musician never go away but can get a lot better if you study for it.”

Treat music as no less than a full-time job

Owning your artistry and performance requires putting in your best efforts and time. Many aspiring musicians tend to stuff in music between long hours of work and other responsibilities.

While it's the only way to go for some, Matthew began his journey the same way. He advises other musicians to calendar their music practice and developmental time and track their progress and hours. Treating your music as a job rather than a hobby is the way to go forward if you are looking to prosper in the field.

Learn the business of music

Many times musicians are so occupied with the artistry of being an artist that they ignore the business aspect of music. Matthew advises all striving musicians to own the business side of music, work hard to build relationships in the music community, and learn how to market their work.

Matthew’s advice, while seemingly straightforward, is the perfect source of guidance for budding musicians and can help transform the lives and crafts of many who enter the industry with nothing but big dreams.

