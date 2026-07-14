3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya urges support for Sonam Wangchuk amid Cockroach Janta Party protest

3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya has extended support to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, urging people to pay attention to the activist's worsening health and back his demands.

Actor Omi Vaidya, who won hearts as Chatur Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, has come out in support of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Through an emotional video, the actor appealed to people to pay attention to Wangchuk's deteriorating health and understand the cause he is fighting for. Omi has now joined actor Prakash Raj in publicly backing the activist.

Sharing the video on social media on Tuesday, Omi introduced himself as "Chatur from 3 Idiots" before reminding viewers that Aamir Khan's popular character Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk's real life.

"I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die," Omi said, urging people not to ignore Wangchuk's condition. The actor recalled meeting Wangchuk and praised his work as an engineer, innovator and education reformer.

"Did you know that Funsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character," he said.

Expressing concern over Wangchuk's health, Omi said the activist's blood sugar levels had dropped during the hunger strike and questioned whether enough attention was being given to the issue.

"Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing," he added.

Omi also acknowledged that people are often occupied with work and daily responsibilities but urged them to spare a few moments to learn about Wangchuk's demands. He said that once people understood the issue, they would realise why the activist's fight mattered.

"We're just regular people... and sometimes we're too busy to deal with this stuff," he said. "But if you have a second to just stop, put down your work from the new project... or the household duties... and just take a look at what's going on right now. I think it would be really, really important."

Ending his appeal, Omi asked people to amplify the issue on social media and contact their elected representatives if they wished to support the cause.

"I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die and I don't think you want him to either. Please retweet, please post on your Instagrams, and if you really care you can even reach out to your local... or national government officials... because you know, these things matter. I think they matter and I hope that you think they matter too."

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Why Sonam Wangchuk is protesting

Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28. The agitation, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), began over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and has continued for more than 24 days.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They have also sought compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the controversy.

Wangchuk has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since joining the protest. According to a health bulletin released on Monday, he has lost 8.2 kg, while his blood pressure was recorded at 107/70 and his blood sugar level dropped to 67.

March to Parliament announced

The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. As Wangchuk's fast continues, support for his protest has grown, with opposition leaders, students and actors speaking out in his favour.