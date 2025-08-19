'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91

Bloodied face, bruises under eyes: Urfi Javed brutally attacked by her own...

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins praise from Donald Trump, reporter : 'You look fabulous'

SHOCKING! Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan says their mother forced him to marry her own sister

Trump trade adviser claims India's purchase of Russian oil funding Ukraine war, warns 'If India wants to...'

Trump-Zelenskyy Meet Live Updates: US President says he has begun arrangements for face-to-face meeting between Russian President Putin and his Ukraine counterpart

Call schedule, raise-hand and more: WhatsApp gets new upgrades, check here

'Aamir Khan was brainwashed by...': Faissal Khan REVEALS real reason behind alleged torture: 'God will punish him'

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91

3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91

Bloodied face, bruises under eyes: Urfi Javed brutally attacked by her own...

Bloodied face, bruises under eyes: Urfi Javed brutally attacked by her own...

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins praise from Donald Trump, reporter : 'You look fabulous'

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins prai

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91

Achyut Potdar acted in both Bollywood and Marathi projects over the years. Some of the films where audiences loved his performances include Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Vaastav: The Reality, Ishq, Rangeela, Parineeta, Damini, Droh Kaal, Yeshwant, and several others.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 08:48 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Actor Achyut Potdar, remembered by many for his role in Aamir Khan’s hit film 3 Idiots, is no more. He was 91. In his last days, he was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane because of health problems, where he passed away. Doctors have not yet revealed the exact cause of his death.

Potdar acted in both Bollywood and Marathi projects over the years. Some of the films where audiences loved his performances include Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Vaastav: The Reality, Ishq, Rangeela, Parineeta, Damini, Droh Kaal, Yeshwant, and several others. He also appeared in TV shows like Suraag: The Clue and The Death Sentence: Mrutyu Dand.

His most remembered role came in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster 3 Idiots, where he played the “Machine class professor.” The dialogue “Kya Baat Hai” from the film continues to be shared on social media even today through jokes and memes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Pravah (@star_pravah)

Confirming his death, the official Instagram account of Star Parvah posted, “A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar. His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered.”

Interestingly, Achyut Potdar did not begin acting until he was 44. Before entering films, he had a very different life. He first worked as a college professor in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Later, he joined the Indian Army for a short period. After that, he worked at Indian Oil for 25 years and retired in 1992 when he was 58. Only after retirement did he start acting full-time and went on to become a known face in the industry.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bloodied face, bruises under eyes: Urfi Javed brutally attacked by her own...
Bloodied face, bruises under eyes: Urfi Javed brutally attacked by her own...
Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad? Aqib Javed drops bombshell
Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad?
Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin
Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing s
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, know which roads are closed, alternate routes, more
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, kn
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins praise from Donald Trump, reporter : 'You look fabulous'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins prai
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE