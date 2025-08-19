3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91

Achyut Potdar acted in both Bollywood and Marathi projects over the years. Some of the films where audiences loved his performances include Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Vaastav: The Reality, Ishq, Rangeela, Parineeta, Damini, Droh Kaal, Yeshwant, and several others.

Actor Achyut Potdar, remembered by many for his role in Aamir Khan’s hit film 3 Idiots, is no more. He was 91. In his last days, he was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane because of health problems, where he passed away. Doctors have not yet revealed the exact cause of his death.

Potdar acted in both Bollywood and Marathi projects over the years. Some of the films where audiences loved his performances include Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Vaastav: The Reality, Ishq, Rangeela, Parineeta, Damini, Droh Kaal, Yeshwant, and several others. He also appeared in TV shows like Suraag: The Clue and The Death Sentence: Mrutyu Dand.

His most remembered role came in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster 3 Idiots, where he played the “Machine class professor.” The dialogue “Kya Baat Hai” from the film continues to be shared on social media even today through jokes and memes.

Confirming his death, the official Instagram account of Star Parvah posted, “A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar. His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered.”

Interestingly, Achyut Potdar did not begin acting until he was 44. Before entering films, he had a very different life. He first worked as a college professor in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Later, he joined the Indian Army for a short period. After that, he worked at Indian Oil for 25 years and retired in 1992 when he was 58. Only after retirement did he start acting full-time and went on to become a known face in the industry.