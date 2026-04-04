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'3 actors said no to Rehman Dakait's role', Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, earning over Rs 1,500 crore, stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait and Sara Arjun as Yalina after around 1,000 auditions, delighting audiences worldwide.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

'3 actors said no to Rehman Dakait's role', Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the box office by storm, collecting over Rs 1,500 crore worldwide since its release on March 19, 2026. While Ranveer Singh’s performance as Hamza continues to be widely praised, the casting of the film had its own set of challenges and surprises.

Casting challenges and scale:

The casting director Mukesh Chhabra explained the extensive work needed to create the film's complete cast. 'The story was presented to me through a four-hour narration, which left me completely astonished. We had to cast around 400 characters across both parts, including newer faces. The situation became too much for him to handle because he had worked in the industry for many years, he revealed. Chhabra explained that director Aditya Dhar gave him full creative freedom to find the perfect actors and deliver surprises for the audience.

The first choice: Ranveer Singh

Chhabra confirmed that Ranveer Singh was the only actor they considered for the main role of Hamza. Chhabra stated that Ranveer agreed instantly because he was waiting for the right film. He was our lead actor from the start and everyone understood this fact. Through his performance, Chhabra named Ranveer Singh as the actor who fulfilled all his casting requirements.

Several Rejections: Rehman Dakait’s role

The role of the antagonist Rehman Dakait went to Akshaye Khanna after several actors refused to accept it. 'I can't take names, but 2-3 actors rejected this part. I am sure they regret it today.' Chhabra reported that one actor from South cinema and two actors from Bollywood refused the role because they had uncommon reasons for their decision.' The character brought to life by Khanna became the film's most significant element despite his initial rejections.

Also read: TVK chief Vijay's angry reaction after security guard pushes elderly man during Puducherry roadshow; Watch viral video

Over 1,000 auditions: Finding Yalina

The casting process for Yalina Jamali required extensive work because Sara Arjun had been selected for the role. Chhabra said, We needed someone with no prior baggage, someone the audience would instantly believe as Yalina. Our search for the ideal candidate involved conducting more than 1000 auditions.

Along with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, the film features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor. With its stellar cast, gripping story, and record-breaking box office numbers, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to impress audiences and critics alike. After that, along with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun, the film features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor. With its stellar cast, gripping story and record-breaking box office numbers in both parts of Dhurandhar.

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