29-year-old Tamil actress Pauline Jessica found hanging at her rented flat in Chennai

Prominent Tamil actress Pauline Jessica, popularly known as Deepa, committed suicide in her rented flat in Chennai’s Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue on September 18. The 29-year-old actress was a native of Andhra Pradesh.

She had played the lead role in the recently released Tamil movie Vaaitha. Besides, she worked in various Tamil movies and serials. The popular actor was found hanging in her apartment on Sunday, September 18.

Deepa lived alone in this apartment. When Deepa's relatives called her and the phone did not pick up, Deepa's friend Prabhakaran came to her house and found Deepa hanging from the fan. After which Deepa's brother reached Chennai from Chittoor and lodged a complaint with the police.

Some reports also state that the Koyambedu Police in Chennai had got information from neighbours of the actress regarding her death. Later, the said police reached the spot and sent the body to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Later, the relatives of the actor were informed and her body was sent to Andhra Pradesh.

“We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV,”, said the police. The police are trying to find out who all came to Pauline’s residence. Before the day of the suicide, it had been found that the popular actor had reached her apartment in an auto.

The cops are also trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide case or if somebody pushed her to commit suicide. According to police, a suicide note had been found in the preliminary investigation in which the actress had mentioned that a failed relationship was the main reason behind her death. She had also written that she is committing suicide and no one is responsible for his death.



(With inputs from ANI)