26-year-old adult film actress murdered, body cut into pieces

A banker has been arrested in Italy for the murder of an adult films actress, whose butchered body parts were discovered in waste sacks on a rural roadway.

According to authorities, the 26-year-old actress, who went by the stage name Charlotte Angie, was beaten to death with a hammer. On Tuesday, police detained Davide Fontana, a 43-year-old professional banker and food blogger, for aggravated voluntary murder and destruction and concealment of a corpse.

During police questioning, Fontana admitted to killing Angie in January, storing her body in the freezer, and disposing of it over a month later by cutting it up, lighting the body pieces on fire, and sealing it in waste sacks. He is accused of bashing her to death with a hammer.

Angie was a resident of Rescaldina, a municipality in Lombardy's Metropolitan City of Milan. She had previously worked as a sales assistant in a perfume shop, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, she had to change careers. She eventually began submitting pornographic content to OnlyFans, which allowed her to enter the world of pornography.

The victim was expected to perform at Luxy Erotik Festival 2 at Luxy Club Milano from March 11 to 13, but she didn't show up. One of her fans became suspicious of her absence and called law enforcement and the media. A police call for information led to the fan recognising the victim thanks to her unusual tattoos.

Meanwhile, the accused managed to get away for a while by handling the actress' phone after she was killed and responding to practically everyone's messages.

Fontana's next-door neighbour claimed that a lovely young lady was always coming and going from his unit. Fontana lived just down the street from Angie. He may have pretended to be a photographer and offered his service to the victim.