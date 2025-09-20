Add DNA as a Preferred Source
23 years ago, Zubeen Garg cheated death but his sister tragically died in a horrific road accident; here's how he survived

Zubeen Garg’s sudden death in Singapore recalls the 2002 accident in which his sister Jongki died, a crash he narrowly escaped by switching cars.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 12:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

23 years ago, Zubeen Garg cheated death but his sister tragically died in a horrific road accident; here's how he survived
Image credit: Facebook
The sudden death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday has brought back memories of a painful family tragedy from over two decades ago. Zubeen’s younger sister, Jongki Barthakur, also a talented singer, lost her life in a road accident in 2002 at the age of 18.

Jongki was travelling to perform at one of Zubeen’s cultural programmes in Balipara, Sonitpur district, when her car collided head-on with a truck on January 12, 2002. Several artists were in the vehicle with her. She died on the spot, leaving behind a void in Assam’s music community.

What makes the accident even more haunting is that Zubeen was supposed to be in the same car. Minutes before the crash, he changed vehicles, unknowingly saving his life. In 2020, he had recalled Jongki on her birth anniversary through a social media post, expressing how much he missed her.

Now, years later, Zubeen himself has died tragically at 52. Reports say he was pulled out of the sea by Singapore police during a scuba diving session and rushed to hospital, but doctors could not revive him. He had travelled to Singapore to take part in the North East Festival, which was to begin the same day.

Zubeen’s contribution to music stretched across Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi. In Bollywood, he became a household name with Ya Ali from Gangster. He also lent his voice to Dil Tu Hi Bata in Krrish 3, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut.

The singer had also faced health scares earlier. In 2022, he suffered a head injury after falling in the washroom of a resort and had to be airlifted to Guwahati for treatment. With his passing, Assam has lost yet another beloved voice, leaving fans mourning not just his music but also the tragic history of a family struck twice by untimely loss.

