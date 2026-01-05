2026 Critics Choice Awards: Timothee Chalamet bags best actor, dedicates award to this special person, she is...: ‘I couldn't do this...'

Timothee Chalamet won the Best Actor award at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards for Marty Supreme and dedicated his win to his partner, Kylie Jenner, creating a memorable and emotional moment for fans and viewers.

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet made headlines at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards when he won the Best Actor award for his performance in Marty Supreme. The speech of the 30-year-old actor for the award turned out to be the centre of conversation, not only because of the honour but also due to his emotional mention of his partner, Kylie Jenner.

Who is Timothee Chalamet?

During Chalamet's speech, he took a moment to express his gratitude to Kylie Jenner and referred to her as his partner for three years. He expressed, 'Big thanks to my partner for three years. I love you. It would be impossible for me to do this without you.' The audience was overjoyed as the camera captured Kylie grinning and whispering back, 'I love you.' This romantic gesture was quite moving since Chalamet usually does not share his personal matters with the public.

The award-winning performance:

Chalamet has been awarded for his performance in Marty Supreme, where he acted as a table tennis player chasing his ambitions. The critics gave a thumbs-up to his acting and described it as sincere and real. This award is a continuation of the already long list of Chalamet's achievements in Hollywood, and thus, it further confirms that he is among the most gifted actors of his generation.

A memorable moment for fans:

The Critics' Choice Awards 2023 were held in Santa Monica, California, and it was a star-studded event attended by many of the most popular stars in Hollywood. The moment of Chalamet and Kylie quickly went viral on social media. Fans posted clips and pictures from the occasion, not only celebrating the actor's triumph but also his moving homage to Kylie. The event became more memorable for the public watching live around the globe with the couple's cute kiss at the award announcement.

Also read: Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King to her exciting upcoming flims

The impact of the shoutout:

There were numerous compliments towards Chalamet for his combining professional success with a personal approach. The public acknowledgement was a demonstration of his love and appreciation, thus turning the occasion into a memorable one for the audience and the press alike. It also underlined the deep connection that existed between Chalamet and Kylie, providing the fans with an insight into their love life.

Timothée Chalamet’s victory and his emotional message to Kylie Jenner made a stir at the Critics' Choice Awards of 2026 and were among the most fabulous moments, demonstrating that love and success can indeed illuminate the grandest stages together.