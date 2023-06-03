2018 OTT release: When, where to watch highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time starring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali

2018/Twitter

The disaster film 2018, based on the Kerala floods that happened five years back, has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time surpassing Mohanlal's 2016 action-thriller Pulimurugan. The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial is still running in packed theatres and has collected Rs 170 crore worldwide gross in its four weeks, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

Released in theatres on May 5, the survival thriller film 2018 features an ensemble cast of Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Siddique, and Gauthami Nair among others.

Just a month and a couple of days after its theatrical release, the film will have its streaming premiere on SonyLIV on June 7. The OTT giant shared the trailer on its social media handles and wrote, "A movie that unfolds the survival of people in the face of a catastrophe. An exceptional recounting of an exceptional survival that became Mollywood's biggest blockbuster ever! 2018 streaming on Sony LIV from June 7th".

However, the fans want its digital release to get postponed as they want 2018 to become the first Mollywood film ever to earn Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. One of them wrote, "This film will take the Mollywood industry to the 200 crore club. Why so quick on OTT?", while another added, "Please postpone it, please stream it after 200 crore collection."

For the unversed, around 480 people died and 15 went missing in the 2018 Kerala floods which ravaged the state on August 18 five years back. It was described as the worst flood in the state after the Great Flood of '99, which happened in 1924, or the year 1099 ME in the Malayalam Calendar.



