2 years of '96: Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha treat fans with new poster

It's been two years since hit Tamil film '96 released. The film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles revolved around their characters reuniting at their school reunion after 22 years. They played childhood sweethearts who get separated after they enter college life. '96 is purely a heartwarming movie about lost love and so many fans are in awe of it. Today, the makers celebrated two years of its releasing by unveiling the new poster.

The poster features Trisha and Vijay which is basically a still from the film. The photo is from the scene when they both go to Ram's (Vijay) house and have a heart-to-heart conversation about all the years they missed out on each other. The talented actor posted the photo with a caption stating, "Thank u Director @prem_storytelling #2YearsofClassic96 #2YearsofRamJaanu @trishakrishnan @govind_vasantha @madrasenterprises @7_screenstudio @gopiprasannaa @tamil_poet_umadevi @thinkmusicofficial."

Check out the poster below:

Also read Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha celebrate 100 successful days of '96'

Earlier during an interaction with JFW, when Vijay was asked about '96, he had said, "It’s a very sweet love story, something that all of us can relate to. Even people as young as 10 years old can connect to it, so can people as old as 50. It’s something about how people hold on to their past and move on in life. I play a travel photographer who happens to be going back to his hometown in Thanjavur. He reminisces about his school days and meets his old friends. There, he meets his school love, Jaanu, one night and the story takes off on what happens to them post that."

On Trisha, the Super Deluxe actor shared, "It’s a great experience working with her and I know no one else could’ve done a better job than her. And she really gets into the script!"